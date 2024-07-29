Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Peenya flyover set to re-open today for commuters after 2 years of restrictions; read more

    Bengaluru's Peenya flyover on PB Road closed to heavy vehicles for two years, reopens today to all types of vehicles. The National Highways Authority of India and local traffic police have approved the move. However, heavy vehicles will be restricted every Friday from 6:00 AM to 6:00 AM Saturday for maintenance. The IISC has confirmed safety after load testing.

    Bengaluru Peenya flyover set to re open today for commuters after two years of restrictions read more vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

    Bengaluru's Peenya flyover on PB road, which was closed for 2 years to heavy vehicles, will finally reopen to all types of vehicles starting today. The National Highways Authority of India and local traffic police have approved the flyover’s use.

    Previously, heavy vehicles like buses, lorries, and trucks were prohibited from using the flyover, leading to severe traffic congestion on Tumkur Road. Vehicles travelling from North, South, and Central Karnataka faced substantial delays due to this restriction.

    Bengaluru: Peenya flyover set to open for all vehicles from July 29; heavy vehicles banned on THIS weekday

    With the flyover now accessible to heavy vehicles, commuters can expect a notable reduction in traffic jams. The reopening is expected to ease the travel woes of many, particularly those dealing with long-distance routes.

    However, there is one exception to this new rule. Heavy vehicles will be restricted from using the Peenya Flyover every Friday. This restriction will be in place from 6:00 AM on Friday to 6:00 AM on Saturday. The prohibition is due to ongoing special work required for the flyover's maintenance and upgrades.

    Bengaluru: Why is Peenya flyover closed for traffic for next three days?

    The ban on heavy vehicles had been in effect for one and a half years. Experts from IISC recommended reopening the flyover to traffic after confirming the safety through load testing. The authorities have since submitted their findings to the police, leading to the updated traffic regulations.

    While some additional cable work remains, the IISC has given clearance for vehicles to resume using the flyover. Commute will be unrestricted for all vehicles except on the specified Friday morning to Saturday morning period.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: BJP-JDS leaders to hold 7-day protest march to Mysuru against MUDA, Valmiki corp scams

    Karnataka: BJP-JDS leaders to hold 7-day protest march to Mysuru against MUDA, Valmiki corp scams

    Karnataka High Court orders NEKRTC to pay Rs 26 compensation for negligence in woman's death due to faulty bus door vkp

    Karnataka HC orders NEKRTC to pay Rs 26 lakh compensation for negligence in woman's death from faulty bus door

    Bengaluru Namma metro passengers likely to surge to ten lakh daily after Yellow line launch by year end vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma metro passengers likely to surge to 10 lakh daily after Yellow line launch by year end

    Bengaluru two TCS employees killed in collision between BBMP garbage truck and bike near KR circle vkp

    Bengaluru: 2 TCS employees killed in collision between BBMP garbage truck and bike near KR circle

    Karnataka Severe flooding hits Belagavi district, Gokak submerged by 40% vkp

    Karnataka: Severe flooding hits Belagavi district, Gokak submerged by 40%

    Recent Stories

    United Airlines 'biohazard' incident in US: Chilling audio reveals vomiting crew, passengers' distress listen snt

    United Airlines 'biohazard' incident in US: Chilling audio reveals vomiting crew, passengers' distress| LI

    Karnataka: BJP-JDS leaders to hold 7-day protest march to Mysuru against MUDA, Valmiki corp scams

    Karnataka: BJP-JDS leaders to hold 7-day protest march to Mysuru against MUDA, Valmiki corp scams

    Citroen Basalt to Mahindra Thar Roxx: 6 car and SUV launches worth waiting for in 2024 gcw

    Citroen Basalt to Mahindra Thar Roxx: 6 car and SUV launches worth waiting for in 2024

    Hepatitis What type of liver infection is this? Types, symptoms, causes and more RBA

    Hepatitis: What type of liver infection is this? Types, symptoms, causes and more

    Kerala: Amoebic Encephalitis antidote Miltefoscin to reach Thiruvananthapuram from Germany anr

    Kerala: Amoebic Encephalitis antidote Miltefoscin to reach Thiruvananthapuram from Germany

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon