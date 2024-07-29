Bengaluru: Peenya flyover set to re-open today for commuters after 2 years of restrictions; read more

Bengaluru's Peenya flyover on PB Road closed to heavy vehicles for two years, reopens today to all types of vehicles. The National Highways Authority of India and local traffic police have approved the move. However, heavy vehicles will be restricted every Friday from 6:00 AM to 6:00 AM Saturday for maintenance. The IISC has confirmed safety after load testing.

Previously, heavy vehicles like buses, lorries, and trucks were prohibited from using the flyover, leading to severe traffic congestion on Tumkur Road. Vehicles travelling from North, South, and Central Karnataka faced substantial delays due to this restriction.



With the flyover now accessible to heavy vehicles, commuters can expect a notable reduction in traffic jams. The reopening is expected to ease the travel woes of many, particularly those dealing with long-distance routes.

However, there is one exception to this new rule. Heavy vehicles will be restricted from using the Peenya Flyover every Friday. This restriction will be in place from 6:00 AM on Friday to 6:00 AM on Saturday. The prohibition is due to ongoing special work required for the flyover's maintenance and upgrades.



The ban on heavy vehicles had been in effect for one and a half years. Experts from IISC recommended reopening the flyover to traffic after confirming the safety through load testing. The authorities have since submitted their findings to the police, leading to the updated traffic regulations.

While some additional cable work remains, the IISC has given clearance for vehicles to resume using the flyover. Commute will be unrestricted for all vehicles except on the specified Friday morning to Saturday morning period.

