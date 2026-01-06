To address student discomfort on long commutes, Indus International School in Bengaluru has installed biotoilets in two buses. The initiative helps children on routes exceeding two hours, preventing health issues.

For most Bengaluru parents, the biggest worry isn't just traffic. It's how long their children are stuck inside school buses every day. Now, one city school has taken an unusual but thoughtful step: it has installed toilets inside school buses. Indus International School on Sarjapur Road has redesigned two of its buses to include biotoilets for students who travel on the longest routes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

When a Daily Commute Becomes a Health Issue

Some children on the Rajajinagar and Yeshwantpur routes spend more than two hours on the bus every morning. With no access to washrooms, many were forced to hold back for hours, a problem that caused anxiety, discomfort and even health concerns.

"Many students stay on the bus for extended periods, and the absence of toilet facilities can cause discomfort and stress, especially for younger children," said Vinoth Kumar, Director (Administration), Indus International School.

Rs 5 Lakh Per Bus for a Child-Friendly Solution

Each biotoilet-fitted bus has cost the school around Rs 5 lakh. While it may sound expensive, the school believes the investment is worth it for students' dignity and wellbeing.

The school operates 37 buses and is closely monitoring feedback before expanding the facility to more long-distance routes.

How These Bus Toilets Actually Work

The toilets are not regular washrooms. They use a special decomposition system powered by high-grade bacteria that safely breaks down waste and keeps odour under control.

"This could be a first for a school bus," said Manoj Padikkal, CEO of Padikkal Travels. "We contacted a specialised agency in Chennai to install this system after the school raised concerns about children suffering on long journeys."