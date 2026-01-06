A Bengaluru domestic worker and her husband allegedly stole ₹1.37 crore worth of gold jewellery from their employer’s Sadashivanagar home while the family was away, before being traced and arrested in West Bengal.

Bengaluru: A trusted domestic worker and her husband have been arrested for allegedly fleeing with gold jewellery worth ₹1.37 crore from the home of a Sadashivanagar resident after using the original house keys to open the locker while the family was away on holiday. The incident has become a stark reminder of the risks involved in handing over home access to workers without thorough background checks.

A Trusted Worker — Who Returned With Her Husband

The accused, Hazeera Begum, a native of West Bengal, had worked for Abhishek, a resident of Sadashivanagar, for nearly four years. Though she resigned in 2024, she rejoined the same household on December 27, 2025 — this time bringing along her husband, Shabbir, whom she had married just three months earlier.

The couple began working together in the house, and their familiarity with the family allowed them to quickly regain trust.

The Theft That Followed a Family Trip

On December 30, Abhishek travelled to Tamil Nadu with his family. With the house left under their care, the couple allegedly executed a pre-planned robbery. Using the original house keys, they opened the locker and escaped with nearly 900 grams of gold jewellery.

The theft was discovered only after the family returned home the next day, December 31.

Police Track the Couple to West Bengal

An FIR was registered at the Sadashivanagar Police Station, and the case was taken up on priority. Investigators soon traced the couple back to West Bengal, where they were arrested.

Police successfully recovered gold jewellery worth ₹1.37 crore from the accused.

Police Issue Public Warning

Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution when employing domestic workers — especially those travelling from other states — and to ensure police verification and identity checks are completed before granting access to homes.

The case highlights how long-standing trust can sometimes be exploited when adequate safeguards are not in place.