A teen was detained in Bengaluru for allegedly filming women in a cinema washroom. Victims discovered the act and surrounded the boy before police intervened. His phone was seized and the case is being handled under juvenile justice laws.

A junior school-aged boy was detained in Bengaluru after he was found allegedly filming women inside a cinema hall washroom, prompting outrage among patrons and renewed concerns over privacy and safety in public spaces. The incident took place on Sunday night at Sandhya Cinema Theatre in Madiwala, where moviegoers were attending a screening when the breach was discovered.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Madiwala police, the situation was brought to light around 9:30 pm when women exiting the washroom raised the alarm upon spotting the filming device. “Police received information through the ‘Namma 112’ emergency service about a disturbance at Sandhya Cinema Theatre... patrol officers rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control,” officials said.

The boy - described as a juvenile in conflict with law - was allegedly found recording videos inside the women’s washroom and was quickly surrounded by theatre patrons. Police had to intervene to rescue him from the crowd before taking him into custody for questioning.

Minor detained, mobile phone seized

Police confirmed that the minor and his mobile phone were seized for investigation, and another boy was also taken in for inquiry, as authorities try to determine if more individuals were involved or if any footage had been stored or circulated. “Efforts are underway to trace other absconding accused, and further investigation is in progress,” police added, noting that the cinema management is also being questioned as part of the probe.

The shocking breach has reignited discussion over women’s safety and privacy in public venues, especially in places like movie theatres where large crowds gather. Locals and activists have called for stricter surveillance, better washroom security and harsher penalties for privacy violations to deter such acts in the future.

While the full details of the incident - including the minor’s motive - are still being investigated, the case has underscored growing concerns about how vulnerable public facilities can be exploited for voyeuristic behaviour. Police continue to gather forensic evidence and review the footage on the seized device to build a case and determine the appropriate legal action.

Authorities stress that the matter will be handled according to juvenile justice procedures, as mandated by law, and are urging venues to step up safety measures to prevent future privacy breaches.