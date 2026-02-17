In Bengaluru, parents accidentally left their sleeping 4-year-old child in a cab and realized only after reaching home. Police tracked the taxi via helpline 112 and reunited the child within an hour.

Bengaluru: Parents with young children can never be too careful; a moment of inattention can lead to disaster. But here, parents, due to their irresponsibility, left their sleeping young child in a cab. When children are with them, parents should keep their eyes and ears open. But it's unknown what these parents were doing, as they left the sleeping child in the vehicle. Fortunately, their luck was good, and the child was reunited with the parents within an hour.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Yes, after getting out of the vehicle, the family realized the child was missing and then contacted the police. As a result, the child was found within an hour. This incident occurred on Saturday night. The child was sleeping inside the vehicle while the family was returning to their apartment in Ponnappa Layout, Bengaluru. The family did not notice the sleeping child while getting out of the cab and failed to wake and take the child with them. The taxi driver also did not notice and left after dropping off the family.

Parents leave sleeping child in the cab

Only after reaching home did the family notice their 4-year-old child was missing. They immediately searched the house and then called the emergency helpline 112. The police then tracked the vehicle, contacted the driver, and informed him that a child was sleeping in his car. Until then, the driver had no idea a child was in his car. The driver was then asked to return to Ponnappa Layout and drop off the child.

The child was then handed over to the parents. This incident has sparked a discussion. Parents with young children need to be very careful when taking them along. However, there are talks that the parents showed irresponsibility in this case.