In a horrific incident that has sent shockwaves across Bengaluru, a 70-year-old retired BMTC conductor was allegedly beaten to death by his own sons over a long-standing property dispute. The incident occurred on Saturday night in Doopanahalli, within the limits of the Indiranagar police station in the city’s eastern division. What began as a heated argument reportedly escalated into a brutal assault, ultimately resulting in the elderly man’s death.

The deceased has been identified as Munikrishnappa (70), a retired conductor of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). Police have arrested one of the accused and launched a detailed investigation into the case.

Property Dispute Led to Murder

According to police sources, Munikrishnappa owned properties worth several crores of rupees. He had reportedly willed a portion of his assets to his grandchildren, which had been a source of tension between him and his sons for the past few years. Frequent quarrels had allegedly taken place over the issue.

On Saturday at around 9.30 pm, a heated argument broke out between Munikrishnappa and his son Mohan Kumar. During the altercation, Mohan Kumar, along with another son, Gajendra, allegedly assaulted him with a hockey stick and an iron rod. Munikrishnappa collapsed following the attack.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital by locals. However, despite receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, he succumbed to his injuries.

Case Registered, Accused Arrested

East Division DCP Vikram Amte stated that the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Indiranagar police station. A complaint was lodged around 2 am by a woman identified as Divya, stating that Munikrishnappa had been assaulted.

Police said the assault reportedly took place while Munikrishnappa was out walking his dog. Based on the complaint, two police teams were formed to investigate the case.

Mohan Kumar has been arrested in connection with the murder. Divya has also filed a complaint against her husband, Gajendra. Police said they are investigating Gajendra’s role in the incident and will take appropriate action if his involvement is established. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, officials added.

Incident Shocks the City

The incident, in which a father was allegedly killed by his own children over a property dispute, has shocked residents of Indiranagar and other parts of Bengaluru. Police continue to probe the circumstances leading to the tragic incident.