Two men posing as police officers robbed a contractor’s house in Byadarahalli, Bengaluru, fleeing with ₹20 lakh in cash and 500 grams of gold jewellery. The accused threatened the couple at knifepoint and escaped with CCTV DVR and mobiles.

In a shocking case of impersonation and armed robbery, miscreants dressed in police uniforms allegedly broke into a house and decamped with ₹20 lakh in cash and 500 grams of gold jewellery in broad daylight on Monday. The incident occurred within the limits of the Byadarahalli police station in Bengaluru, raising serious concerns about public safety and the misuse of police identity.

The robbery took place at the residence of Hombalegowda, a contractor and real estate agent residing in BEL Layout. According to police officials, two unidentified men arrived at the house around 3 pm, posing as police personnel. They threatened the occupants at knifepoint, looted cash and valuables, and fled the scene. A case has been registered, and a search operation has been launched to trace and apprehend the accused.

Posed as Police Officers

At the time of the incident, Hombalegowda was at home along with his wife, Mangalamma, and their granddaughter. At around 3 pm, two men dressed in police uniforms knocked on the door. When Hombalegowda answered, one of them introduced himself as a Police Sub-Inspector from the Yelahanka police station.

Claiming to be on official duty, he entered the house carrying a diary. Before Hombalegowda could react, the second accused, also dressed in khaki uniform, forcibly entered the premises. The duo then pulled out knives and threatened him.

Threatened at Knifepoint

Hearing the commotion, Mangalamma came into the hall. The accused allegedly threatened her as well, brandishing knives. They taped the couple’s mouths shut and tied their hands to prevent them from raising an alarm.

Mangalamma reportedly pleaded with the accused to take her mangalsutra and spare them. However, the miscreants refused and instead began searching the house thoroughly.

Cash, Gold and CCTV DVR Stolen

After ransacking the rooms, the accused fled with ₹20 lakh in cash and approximately 500 grams of gold jewellery. They also took away the couple’s mobile phones and the DVR of the CCTV camera installed in the house, likely in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Police officials confirmed that the child present in the house was not harmed during the incident.

Case Registered, Hunt Underway

A case has been registered at the Byadarahalli police station. Senior police officials stated that a special team has been formed and a manhunt is underway to nab the accused. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and collecting technical evidence to trace the suspects.

Further investigation is in progress.