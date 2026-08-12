Two people, a woman and a child, died and eight others were injured in a fire at a high-rise building in Mumbai's Vile Parle area. Fire tenders rescued 15 people from the terrace. The blaze has been brought under control.

Two people died, and eight others were injured after a fire broke out on the 11th floor of a ground-plus-12-storey building on Church Road in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

The blaze erupted at around 10:02 pm at the Shanta Bhavan Building near St. Xavier's School in Vile Parle (West). The fire spread through the electrical wiring, electrical installations, AC unit, household articles, sofa, bed, false ceiling, and kitchen utensils of the building, spanning an area of approximately 4,000 square feet.

Rescue Operations and Official Statement

According to Fire Officer V Bhosale, eight fire tenders were deployed to the scene and rescued 15 people from the building's terrace. A woman and a child died in the incident, while two people were hospitalised. He added that the fire has currently been brought under control and the precise cause will be ascertained only after a detailed investigation.

"The fire broke out on the 11th floor of the building. It has been brought under control. Eight fire tenders are at the scene... the situation is currently under control, and cooling operations are underway. Fifteen people were trapped on the terrace; they have been rescued... one woman and one child have died, and two people have been hospitalised... the cause of the fire will be known only after an investigation..." Bhosale told ANI.

Victims Identified

As per the BMC PRO Office, the deceased have been identified as Abir (2.5) and Ankita (23). The four injured persons, identified as Parth, Hiren, Yashasvi, and Abishek, are reported to be in stable condition.

Further details are awaited.

Separate Fire Incident in Byculla

Earlier, a fire broke out on the first floor of the Byculla Police Station in Mumbai on Sunday, officials said on Monday.

According to the Mumbai Police, the fire started in a room on the first floor late at night and quickly spread to surrounding rooms. The incident was categorised as a Level 1 fire. No loss of life or significant property damage was reported in the incident.

(ANI)