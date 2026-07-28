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Bengaluru Fire: More Than 25 Luxury Cars Worth Crores Gutted In Thanisandra Garage Blaze
More than 25 luxury cars worth crores were gutted after a massive fire broke out at a garage in Bengaluru's Thanisandra area. The blaze also damaged eight autorickshaws and a nearby factory. Police suspect an electrical short circuit.
Massive Blaze Destroys High-End Vehicles Worth Crores
A massive fire broke out at a car garage in Bengaluru's Thanisandra area early on Monday morning, destroying more than 25 luxury cars worth crores of rupees.
The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sampigehalli Police Station.
Several high-end vehicles, including Range Rovers, Audis and Jaguars, were completely gutted in the blaze.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.
Fire Broke Out In The Early Hours Of Monday
The incident occurred between 5 am and 5.30 am on Monday. The fire reportedly broke out at a garage where customers had parked their luxury vehicles for minor repairs and maintenance work, including tinkering and painting.
The blaze spread rapidly through the garage due to the presence of oil and other flammable materials, causing extensive damage before it was brought under control.
Fire Caused Extensive Damage To Nearby Property
Several high-end vehicles were completely gutted in the fire, including a Jaguar worth around ₹1.5 crore.
The blaze also spread to a shed adjacent to the garage, causing extensive damage to eight autorickshaws parked there and to a nearby factory.
The fire resulted in substantial property damage. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.
Swift Response Prevented the Fire From Spreading
After receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department rushed to the spot and launched a major firefighting operation.
With the help of five fire engines, firefighters worked continuously for more than two hours to bring the blaze under control.
Their timely response prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, helping to avert further damage.
The fire has now been completely extinguished, and the situation is under control. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported.
Short Circuit Suspected As Preliminary Cause
Police have launched an investigation into the incident. According to the preliminary findings, the fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit. However, the exact cause of the blaze has not yet been confirmed.
Garage staff are currently clearing the remains of the burnt vehicles and have informed the owners about the incident.
Personnel from the Sampigehalli Police Station visited the scene, conducted an inspection, registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation.
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