A massive fire broke out at a car garage in Bengaluru's Thanisandra area early on Monday morning, destroying more than 25 luxury cars worth crores of rupees.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sampigehalli Police Station.

Several high-end vehicles, including Range Rovers, Audis and Jaguars, were completely gutted in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.