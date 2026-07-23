More than 10 people were injured after a suspected LPG cylinder explosion at a PG accommodation in Bommasandra on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The blast left migrant workers with severe burn injuries, while police and fire officials launched an investigation into the cause.

More than 10 people were seriously injured after a suspected LPG cylinder explosion ripped through a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Bommasandra, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, early on Thursday morning. The powerful blast triggered panic in the neighbourhood, damaged parts of the building, and left several migrant workers with severe burn injuries. Emergency services rushed to the spot, while police launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

The incident occurred at around 6 am at a PG owned by Nagaraj Reddy in Bommasandra, Anekal taluk. According to reports, the property had been leased to another person. The explosion reportedly occurred in the kitchen just as the residents were waking up to begin their day. The impact of the blast caused widespread panic, with people rushing out of the building to safety.

Migrant Workers Sustain Severe Burn Injuries

The PG was home to more than 10 migrant workers who had travelled to Bengaluru from various states in North India for employment. All those injured are reportedly from outside Karnataka and sustained severe burn injuries in the explosion.

The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition has not yet been officially disclosed.

Fire Brigade and Police Launch Investigation

Fire and Emergency Services personnel reached the scene soon after receiving the alert and began efforts to douse the flames. The explosion also caused significant damage to parts of the building.

Officials from the Hebbagodi Police Station have launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary inquiries are focused on determining whether a gas leak triggered the explosion or whether another factor was responsible. The incident has raised concerns among residents and workers in the Bommasandra industrial area.