Two people were killed and several others injured after a suspected gas cylinder explosion triggered a massive fire at a pub in Mysuru. Customers and staff were evacuated as firefighters battled the blaze. Police have launched an investigation.

A major fire accident claimed two lives and left several others injured after a suspected gas cylinder explosion triggered a massive blaze at the popular Fox Den Liquor Garage pub near Dattagalli in RT Nagar, Mysuru. The incident occurred while customers and staff were present at the establishment, causing panic and chaos. The fire spread rapidly through the building, resulting in the deaths of two young men and injuries to several others. Emergency services rushed to the spot and launched rescue and firefighting operations.

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The deceased have been identified as Sahin (26), a native of Darjeeling, and Prakash (24), a resident of Nepal. Several customers and staff members who were present at the pub at the time of the incident sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

Fire Spread Rapidly, Triggering Panic

According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred in the pub's kitchen after a gas cylinder reportedly caught fire and exploded. The blaze spread rapidly throughout the premises, filling the building with thick black smoke within minutes.

As panic gripped those inside, customers and staff scrambled to escape. With visibility severely reduced and breathing becoming difficult due to the smoke, some individuals reportedly jumped from the upper floor of the building to save themselves. Eyewitnesses said several people suffered fractures and other injuries while attempting to escape the fire.

Fire Brigade Launches Rescue Operation

Upon receiving information about the incident, teams from the Fire and Emergency Services Department rushed to the scene with multiple fire engines. Firefighters faced a challenging task in controlling the blaze, which had engulfed large portions of the building.

After intensive efforts, the fire was brought under control, and all occupants were evacuated from the premises. However, the pub's interiors were extensively damaged in the incident.

Injured Undergoing Treatment

Customers and staff members who sustained burn injuries were immediately shifted to government and private hospitals in Mysuru for treatment. According to sources, the condition of some of the injured remains critical.

Senior police officials visited the accident site and inspected the premises. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion and to examine whether the establishment had complied with mandatory fire safety regulations and proper storage procedures for commercial gas cylinders.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way. The families of the deceased have been informed of the tragedy.