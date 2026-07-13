A newly married woman identified as Tanuja, 31, died after allegedly consuming poison in Nelamangala's Basavanahalli. Police said she sent a final message to her husband before the incident. The Nelamangala Town Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

A newly married woman died by suicide after allegedly consuming poison in Nelamangala's Basavanahalli following a disagreement with her husband. The incident has left both families in shock, while police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

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The deceased has been identified as Tanuja, 31, a resident of Beerammanahalli in Gauribidanur. She had recently married Ravindra, a resident of Mayasandra in Yelahanka, after the two were reportedly in a relationship.

Couple Met While Travelling To Work, Fell In Love

Tanuja and Ravindra first met while commuting to work. Their friendship gradually developed into a relationship, and the couple later decided to get married at Dharmasthala.

According to reports, Ravindra had informed Tanuja that he needed some time to reveal their marriage to his family. Until then, he had arranged for her to stay in a rented house in Singapura Layout, Yelahanka.

Husband Said He Could Return Only The Next Morning

On the day of the incident, Tanuja reportedly called Ravindra and asked him to come home immediately. However, Ravindra told her that he was occupied with work and could return only the next morning.

Following this, Tanuja allegedly became upset and switched off her phone.

Woman Sent Final Message Before Taking Extreme Step

At around 10 pm, Tanuja sent a message to Ravindra stating that she had consumed poison and was at Basavanahalli in Nelamangala.

After receiving the message, a worried Ravindra rushed to the location and took Tanuja to the Nelamangala Government Hospital. However, she did not respond to treatment and was declared dead.

The Nelamangala Town Police have registered a case and are questioning Ravindra as part of the investigation.

The tragic incident has left both families grieving as police continue to probe the circumstances surrounding Tanuja's death.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)