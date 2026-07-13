The BMTC has launched its longest-ever bus service, a 101 km Vistara AC route connecting Tumakuru and Electronics City directly via NICE Road. This new service is a significant relief for daily commuters, especially IT professionals, by drastically reducing travel time and eliminating the need for multiple bus changes.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced a new Vistara AC bus service that connects Tumakuru and Electronics City straight via NICE Road, which is a huge relief for everyday commuters, particularly IT workers. At 101 km, the route has grown to be BMTC's longest bus service to date. It is anticipated that the direct link will drastically cut down on travel time and remove the necessity for travellers to make several bus changes.

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The Times of India reported that the Vistara AC bus leaves Tumakuru around 7:45 am and arrives at Electronics City at approximately 9:45 am. Office workers commuting to and from Bengaluru's IT center will find the return service handy as it departs Electronics City at 5:45 p.m. and arrives in Tumakuru at around 9 p.m. The highway travels around 101 km, passing via Nelamangala and Madavara before connecting NICE Road. The fixed one-way ticket is Rs 200.

The direct bus, according to users of the new service, has cut their daily travel from 45 minutes to one hour. In the past, getting from Tumakuru to Electronics City required switching between many buses, which prolonged and complicated the trip. According to one commuter, the prior trip involved riding a KSRTC bus to Arasinakunte, then another bus to Madavara, and then boarding a BMTC bus along NICE Road to get to Electronics City. These changes are no longer necessary thanks to the new direct Vistara AC service, which enables travellers to finish the trip on a single bus.

The evening departure from Electronics City at 5:45 p.m. has been appreciated by a number of IT experts, who believe it fits in nicely with regular business hours. Additionally, commuters reported that compared to previous travel alternatives, the trip between Madavara and Tumakuru is significantly faster due to the few stops.

Passengers have encouraged BMTC to create such long-distance direct buses linking Electronics City with other Bengaluru satellite cities after the new service was introduced. The new Tumakuru-Electronics City route, according to commuters, has greatly improved everyday travel convenience by providing seamless connectivity, cutting down on travel time, and eliminating the inconvenience of switching buses. The route is now the longest bus service offered by BMTC, spanning 101 km.