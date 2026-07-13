A 40-year-old man allegedly electrocuted his two minor children to death before taking his own life at Saveriyarpuram near Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district on Friday.

A 40-year-old man allegedly electrocuted his two minor children to death before taking his own life at Saveriyarpuram near Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district on Friday. Police suspect the man had been battling severe emotional distress after his wife reportedly left him for another man six months ago.

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The deceased have been identified as Mary Michael, a truck driver, his 14-year-old daughter Mary Nirosha, a Class IX student, and his 12-year-old son Mary Keniston, a Class VII student. Both children were studying at a private school.

According to police, Michael had fallen into depression after his wife left the family and reportedly began living with another man. The emotional turmoil allegedly affected his livelihood, forcing him to stop working regularly as a truck driver. He had since been taking up painting jobs occasionally to make ends meet.

Police said that on Friday, Michael brought food home for the children and asked them to sleep. Later that night, he allegedly tied electrical wires around the children, connected them to a power source, and electrocuted them before ending his own life using the same wire.

The incident came to light on Saturday afternoon when Michael's 75-year-old father, Anthony Muthu, who had been sleeping outside the room, noticed that the door remained locked until noon. Concerned, he alerted neighbours, who immediately informed the Pudukottai police.

After breaking open the door, police found the father and his two children lying dead on a cot with electric wires bound to their bodies.

The bodies have been sent to the Tuticorin Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Pudukottai police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.