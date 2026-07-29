Karnataka has introduced a separate Bed & Breakfast (B&B) system under its tourism accommodation reforms, distinguishing it from homestays. The move aims to improve tourist experience, strengthen regulation, enhance service standards, and expand quality accommodation across the state.

The Karnataka government has introduced a major reform to the state's tourism accommodation sector by officially separating Homestays and Bed & Breakfasts (B&Bs) into two distinct categories. The move, announced by the Department of Tourism under the Karnataka Homestay Registration Guidelines, 2025, aims to preserve the authentic, community-based character of homestays while creating a clear regulatory framework for professionally managed accommodation. The revised guidelines are expected to improve service standards, strengthen tourism infrastructure, and provide greater clarity for property owners and travellers.

Two Separate Categories With Clearer Rules

Under the Karnataka Homestay Registration Guidelines, 2025, the government has clearly defined the distinction between Homestays and Bed & Breakfasts. The move is intended to improve regulation, enhance the quality of tourist accommodation, and support the continued growth of Karnataka's tourism sector.

According to the new guidelines, a Homestay is a house or private residence where the owner or their immediate family, including a spouse or children, resides on the premises. Such properties may offer between one and six rooms to guests. Homestays are now officially classified as a non-commercial activity, reinforcing their role in promoting authentic local hospitality and community-based tourism.

Separate Guidelines for Bed & Breakfasts

A Bed & Breakfast (B&B), on the other hand, is a property where the owner does not reside. Instead, a designated manager or authorised representative stays on the premises to manage guest services. These establishments can accommodate up to six rooms or 12 beds and are classified as a commercial activity. The Tourism Department has announced that a separate set of operational guidelines for B&Bs will be released shortly.

The new classification is expected to help travellers better understand the type of accommodation they are booking while enabling the department to regulate each category according to its operational model. It also creates new opportunities for private property owners and tourism entrepreneurs to offer accommodation services within a well-defined regulatory framework.

Boost for Tourism Infrastructure

The B&B model is expected to address accommodation shortages in popular tourist destinations, particularly during peak travel seasons or in areas with limited hotel capacity. By encouraging professionally managed properties, the initiative aims to expand the availability of quality accommodation and strengthen Karnataka's tourism infrastructure.

Mandatory Safety Measures

The Tourism Department has also made several safety measures mandatory for all registered properties. These include prominently displaying the registration certificate, maintaining guest records, conducting police verification of staff, and putting in place clear emergency response procedures.

Balancing Tradition With Professional Growth

By introducing a separate regulatory framework for Bed & Breakfast establishments, Karnataka aims to preserve the unique charm of community-based homestays while supporting the growth of professionally managed tourist accommodation. The government believes the initiative will create a more organised, transparent, and future-ready tourism ecosystem.

What the Minister Said?

“Tourism in Karnataka is growing rapidly, and our accommodation system needs to evolve with the times. By separating Homestays and B&Bs, we are preserving the tradition of genuine local hospitality while also encouraging a professionally managed accommodation sector. This reform will boost investor confidence, enhance the tourist experience, and expand quality accommodation options in Karnataka.” - Shri K.J. George Minister for Energy and Tourism

What the Tourism Secretary Said?