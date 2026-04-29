A Bengaluru accountant, BK Diganth, was arrested for secretly filming women on Namma Metro trains and sharing the videos on social media channels called "Metro Chicks." The Karnataka High Court refused to drop the criminal charges against him, strongly rebuking his actions as a serious invasion of privacy.

A Bengaluru accountant secretly videotaped ladies aboard Namma Metro trains, shared the films on Telegram and Instagram under the handle "Metro Chicks," and amassed an audience of around 7,000 followers. The Karnataka High Court had three words for him: not good enough. Justice M Nagaprasanna refused to drop the case, rebuked the accused from the bench, and sent him to face trial. The man behind the handle is BK Diganth, an accountant who was arrested by Banashankari police last May.

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His Telegram channel had over 1,000 members and his Instagram account had about 6,000 followers, according to the Times of India. The community had come together especially to watch and discuss women who had been videotaped on Metro trains without their knowledge.

Diganth went to the Karnataka High Court in an attempt to get the criminal charges against him dropped. He was unsuccessful in every way. Judge M. Nagaprasanna did not hold back. “What kind of man are you? You won’t leave women to be safe anywhere?" he asked, according to TOI. “You take pictures of women from behind and post them online? What nonsense is this?" The court made clear that secretly filming women and amplifying it on social media was a serious invasion of privacy — not content creation.

The court refused to quash the proceedings, meaning Diganth will face trial before the II Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Bengaluru. He is accused of stalking under BNS Section 78(2), giving false information under Section 238(C), and disseminating pornographic content online under Section 67 of the IT Act.