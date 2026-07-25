The Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing intercity travel routes, according to Uber's latest Intercity Travel Index. The route also ranks as the country's third busiest, driven by tourism, business travel, and weekend getaways.

The travel corridor between Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, and the cultural city of Mysuru has emerged as one of India's most popular intercity routes. According to the latest Intercity Travel Index released by global ride-hailing platform Uber, the Bengaluru to Mysuru route has secured the third spot among the busiest intercity travel corridors in the country. The ranking reflects the growing demand for road travel between the two cities, driven by tourism, business travel, leisure, and weekend getaways.

The rankings are based on Uber's intercity travel data collected between April and June 2026. Mumbai to Pune topped the list as India's busiest intercity route, followed by Delhi to Agra in second place. Bengaluru to Mysuru secured the third position, while Lucknow to Kanpur and Ahmedabad to Vadodara rounded out the top five.

Bengaluru to Mysuru Becomes the Second Fastest-Growing Intercity Route

Apart from being one of the busiest travel corridors, the Bengaluru to Mysuru route has also recorded significant growth in intercity travel demand. It ranked as the second fastest-growing major intercity route in the country during the April to June 2026 period.

Ahmedabad to Vadodara topped the list of the fastest-growing routes, followed by Bengaluru to Mysuru. Delhi to Dehradun, Delhi to Chandigarh, and Chennai to Puducherry completed the top five.

Mysuru Ranks Second Among Heritage and Pilgrimage Destinations

The report also highlighted Mysuru's growing popularity as a heritage and pilgrimage destination. The city secured the second position among the most-visited heritage and pilgrimage destinations booked through Uber's intercity services.

Agra topped the category, while Prayagraj, Ajmer, and Udaipur followed Mysuru in the rankings.

Bengaluru Travellers Prefer These Round-Trip Destinations

Uber's report also revealed the most frequently booked round-trip destinations for travellers departing from Bengaluru. The most popular choices include Nandi Hills, Magadi, Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, and Mandya, reflecting the growing popularity of short leisure trips and weekend getaways from the city.