A man's Instagram video highlighting Bengaluru's severe traffic congestion has gone viral. The clip shows his navigation app estimating a 47-minute journey for just 4.5 km, a scenario that resonated with many locals who shared their own frustrating commute experiences.

Bengaluru’s traffic congestion has once again become the subject of an online discussion after a man shared his experience of being stuck on the road, with his navigation app showing an unusually long travel time for a short distance. Many locals who frequently spend hours travelling across the city, especially during rush hour, are familiar with the scenario shown in the film.

Aaditya Saxena posted the video to Instagram. The infotainment screen of his car, which shows a navigation map, is where the camera first focuses in the film. According to the screen, it would take him approximately 47 minutes to cover a distance of just 4.5 kilometres. The camera then pans towards the road, revealing a long line of vehicles moving slowly amid heavy congestion.

In the video's description, Saxena detailed the frustrating experience. “Bangalore traffic: An hour ago, it said I would reach in 45 minutes. An hour later, it is still saying the same thing,” the caption reads.

The tweet amusingly depicts the unpredictable nature of commuting through Bengaluru, where predicted arrival times may not alter even after commuters have driven for a substantial length of time.

Look At Viral Post

How Did Netizens React?

More than 77,000 people have seen the video since it was shared two days ago, and social media users have responded in a number of ways. Many claimed that the scenario depicted in the video was similar to their everyday commute in Bengaluru.

One user reacted with humour and wrote, “Lucky you! In Bangalore, it can sometimes take two hours to cover just 4.5 km.”

Another person said they had faced similar delays and commented, “Yes, I can totally relate to that.” A third user described how traffic affects both their morning and evening commute. “I witness the same traffic every day during peak hours, whether I’m going to the office or heading home,” the person wrote.