A travel couple's India-Bhutan border video has gone viral after highlighting differences in cleanliness, traffic discipline and civic sense on both sides. Kamakshi and Tushar's clip comparing roads, lane discipline and public behaviour sparked a debate among social media users.

A video comparing the Indian and Bhutanese sides of the India-Bhutan border has sparked a major discussion on social media after a travel influencer couple highlighted visible differences in cleanliness, traffic discipline and civic sense. The viral clip, shared by travel creators Kamakshi and Tushar, has triggered conversations about public behaviour, road management and the need for improved civic responsibility in India.

The couple, who are known as @travellwithktm on social media, recently visited Bhutan and shared their experience through an Instagram video posted on July 16.

The clip featured contrasting visuals from both sides of the border, along with the caption: "Is India really beyond repair now?"

Viral Video, Shows India Side Vs Bhutan Side

The video featured two clips recorded during the couple's journey. One showed the Indian side of the border, while the other captured the Bhutanese side after they entered the neighbouring country.

The couple described the Indian side as chaotic, unclean, lacking lane discipline and affected by poor civic sense. The visuals showed crowded roads, vehicles driving on the wrong side, roadside litter, shops extending onto roads and pedestrians struggling due to limited walking space.

The couple also pointed out unnecessary honking and traffic congestion, highlighting what they described as poor road management.

Bhutan Side Showcases Clean Streets And Traffic Discipline

In contrast, the couple described the Bhutanese side of the border as quiet, clean and well-organised. They highlighted the presence of lane discipline, minimal honking and better traffic management.

The video showed vehicles following traffic rules, cleaner roads and a quieter environment with reduced noise pollution. The couple also praised the civic sense displayed by people on the Bhutanese side.

The comparison has led to a wider discussion about urban cleanliness, public discipline and how small changes in everyday behaviour can improve living conditions.

Social Media Reacts To India-Bhutan Border Comparison

The viral video received mixed reactions from social media users, with many agreeing that India needs improvement in terms of cleanliness and civic responsibility, while others pointed out the country's larger infrastructure development.

One user commented: "Admitting the flaws is the first step towards improvement. Let's learn good things about our neighbors & implement it for better future."

Second user commented: "India have better infrastructure overall than Bhutan but our civic sense sucks."

Third user commented: "India is absolutely beyond repair now!"

Fourth user commented: "It’s the Jaigaon border, and the difference on the other side is unbelievable. Phuentsholing, the small town on the Bhutan border, is so clean. I’ve been there several times, traffic rules are strictly followed, the people are super friendly, and everything feels well organised. On the Indian side, you’ll see cars parked anywhere, it’s much dirtier, and unfortunately, it often smells awful."

Video Sparks Debate On Civic Sense And Public Responsibility

The India-Bhutan border comparison has opened up a conversation about the importance of civic responsibility, cleanliness and following traffic rules. While the video has drawn criticism towards certain public habits in India, it has also encouraged discussions about adopting better practices from neighbouring countries.

The viral clip serves as a reminder that cleanliness and discipline depend not only on government initiatives but also on the everyday actions of citizens.