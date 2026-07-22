A Mumbai-based business entrepreneur gained social media praise for his unconventional approach to an employee's subpar performance. Instead of accepting her offer for a pay cut due to personal struggles affecting her work, he sent her on a fully compensated three-day vacation to reset and rejuvenate.

A Mumbai-based business entrepreneur has received recognition on social media for using an unconventional approach to deal with a worker's subpar performance. He chose to send her on a fully compensated three-day vacation as a method to assist her reset rather than reduce her pay.

According to the entrepreneur, the worker herself proposed a wage cut since she thought her performance was lacking. However, he decided on a different course of action after discovering what she was going through. In a LinkedIn post, Blue Lobster Media founder Dhruv Mukherjee shared that his company’s Content Operations Lead, Aarya, had been struggling for nearly a month. He said several problems started showing up in the team’s workflow.

Content approvals were happening at the last minute, edits that usually took about an hour were stretching to more than four hours, and the overall quality of the work had become inconsistent. According to Mukherjee, he shared the problems with Aarya and they spoke about how to make things better. He stated, "We worked on some solutions, and she assured me that I would fix it."

Despite those discussions, the same issues continued through the month. As a result, Mukherjee told her, “This is not working out. Maybe you’re not ready for an operations role."

The feedback left Aarya disappointed. According to Mukherjee, she admitted that she wanted another chance and even offered to accept a pay cut if that would help.

“I promise I can do it. You can take whatever penalty you think is valid, but please give me more time," she told him. Mukherjee said they had another conversation after that. He discovered throughout the conversation that, despite her best efforts, she had been struggling with personal issues that were making it hard for her to remain focused. He chose to provide her with other assistance rather than lowering her pay.

Aarya's three-day Airbnb stay was coordinated by Mukherjee, and the firm paid for all of her costs. He clarified that the strategy was straightforward.

She would work in a new setting for two days without interruptions, then use the third day to unwind and rejuvenate before going back to work. In order to give her a peaceful area to work on a regular basis, he also reserved a desk for her at a co-working facility near her house.

A Look At Viral LinkedIn Post

Internet Reacts

Many LinkedIn users appreciated Mukherjee’s approach and said empathy can make a real difference in the workplace.

A user wrote, “Love this Dhruv Mukherjee you created psychological safety that rarely shows up on a balance sheet, but it quietly changes how people perform. When someone feels safe enough to admit they’re struggling, the real problem becomes much easier to solve."

Another commented, “Great call, Dhruv. Leading with empathy like this is what builds real loyalty and long-term performance. People remember how you showed up for them when things were hard."