A 24-year-old man suffered three spinal fractures in Gurgaon's Sector 84 after a basketball pole fell on him during a game. The incident, captured on CCTV, has sparked accusations of gross negligence in the maintenance of common facilities at the Antriksh Heights housing society.

A basketball pole fell on a 24-year-old resident of a housing society in Gurgaon's Sector 84 on Sunday night as he was playing with friends, resulting in three spine fractures. This led to accusations of poor upkeep of shared amenities.

A private hospital in Sector 90 is treating the injured man, Kartik Dalal, a resident of Antriksh Heights. According to his relatives, the event caused serious damage to his spine. A group of children are seen playing basketball on the court in a video of the event that was taken by CCTV cameras placed across the community. One of the players is seen momentarily dangling from the basketball framework during the game. The pole abruptly tilts and falls to the ground a few moments later.

Dalal was standing underneath the basket when the hefty metal structure fell squarely over him, as shown in the video. Before other players come to his help and raise the building, he appears stuck behind the fallen pole. After that, he was brought to a hospital to receive care.

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The Antriksh Heights Buyers' Association and Dalal's family accused the residential complex's common utilities of being grossly neglected after the event. In order to stop such mishaps in the future, it also demanded an independent examination of the society's facilities' structural safety and maintenance procedures.

Residents' worries about the state and security of recreational facilities in residential complexes were heightened by the occurrence. The management or maintenance agency of the society did not immediately provide a comment.