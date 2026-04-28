A puncture mafia in Bengaluru is allegedly scattering nails on roads to damage tyres and profit from nearby repair shops. The scam, active in areas like Hebbal, has sparked concern among motorists.

There are many ways to make a quick buck. Some people work hard for it, while others are experts at cheating people out of their money. In Bengaluru, a certain kind of mafia has been running a scam for years, and they've been getting away with it.

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Making Lakhs by Throwing Nails

So what's their big plan? It's simple but nasty. They make lakhs just by scattering nails on the road. For the people who fall for this, it's a total nightmare. In some areas, this mafia is running their business without any fear. They throw nails, your tyre gets punctured, and what do you know? There’s a repair shop right around the corner, run by the same guys. Most drivers, unaware of the scam, thank their stars for finding a shop so quickly and get their tyres fixed.

It's a Mafia, But What Can You Do?

But for those who travel on these routes every day, it's an open secret. They know it's a massive scam. Motorists say this is happening all the time in areas like Hebbal. But the big question is, who do you even complain to? It's not like the police don't know what's happening. But if a regular person tries to file a complaint, the first thing they're asked for is proof. Now, where is someone supposed to get proof from?

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Who Will Bell the Cat?

For years now, people have been making videos and posting them on social media to highlight this issue. They've tried to bring it to the government's attention, but it feels like shouting into the void. Imagine you're rushing to the office and your tyre gets punctured again and again on the same stretch. How frustrating is that? A video going viral on social media sums up the situation perfectly: 'Who will bell the cat? And even if someone does, will the bell even ring?' Check out this video shared by the X account 'Karnataka Portfolio'.

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