In Surat, a man allegedly killed his wife over suspicion of an affair, hid her body in a concrete-filled box, and confessed in a letter later found by his son, leading to his arrest.

- Son finds father's confession letter, exposes murder

Surat: In a shocking incident from Surat, Gujarat, a man killed his wife because he suspected she was having an affair. He then hid her body inside a wooden box and sealed it with concrete. The crime came out in the open only after their son found a letter written by the man.

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A few days ago, the husband, Vishal, had filed a police complaint stating that his wife, Shilpa, a dietitian, was missing. Initially, the police treated it as a regular missing person case.

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What exactly happened?

Things took a strange turn when Vishal himself went missing two days after filing the complaint. While he was gone, his son found a letter at home. In that letter, Vishal had confessed to the murder.

Following the details in the letter, the police searched a nearby abandoned house. There, they found the wooden box with Shilpa's body, covered in concrete. Soon after, the police managed to track down and arrest Vishal.

Also read: Bengaluru: Sister Allegedly Attempts to Set Brother’s House on Fire Over Property Dispute