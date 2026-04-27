A property dispute in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar turned violent after a woman and her family allegedly attempted to set her brother’s house on fire. The incident involved vandalism and petrol being poured on the house. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

A long-standing family property dispute in Bengaluru’s upscale Jayanagar area took a violent turn, with a woman and her family allegedly attempting to set her brother’s house on fire. The incident occurred in the Bhyrasandra locality and could have resulted in a major tragedy, but timely intervention helped prevent serious damage.

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What Exactly Happened?

According to police, the attack stemmed from an ongoing dispute over property sharing. The victim, Umesh, alleged that his sister Meenakshi, along with her husband and children, confronted him at his residence. The group reportedly attempted to force their way into the house while carrying machetes and clubs. They are also accused of vandalising windows and doors and damaging CCTV cameras in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence.

Attempt To Set House On Fire With Petrol

The situation escalated further when the group allegedly poured petrol on the house and attempted to set it on fire. At the time, Umesh’s wife, Ashwini, and other family members were inside the house. The incident created panic, as there was a serious risk to their lives. A major disaster was narrowly averted, as the house could have been severely damaged with occupants inside.

Frantic Call To 112 For Help

Amid the chaos, Ashwini immediately contacted the police emergency helpline, 112, and reported the incident. Police teams rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control. Ashwini later filed a formal complaint at the Siddapura police station, seeking strict action against Meenakshi and her family.

Police Register Case, Probe Underway

The incident has caused concern in the Jayanagar area and highlights how family disputes can escalate into violence. The Siddapura police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.