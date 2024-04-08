Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Motorist dies after colliding with BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje's car in KR Puram

    A fatal accident near Ganesha temple in KR Puram, Bengaluru, involving a parked car belonging to BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje and a two-wheeler resulted in the death of Prakash, a 35-year-old resident. Reports indicate Prakash collided with the car door, fell onto the road, and was struck by a bus. Karandlaje expressed condolences and pledged cooperation with authorities.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

    In an accident near Ganesha temple in KR Puram, Bengaluru, a motorist lost his life after colliding with the door of a parked car belonging to BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje. The victim, identified as Prakash, aged 35 and a resident of KR Puram, was riding a two-wheeler when the unfortunate accident occurred.

    Reports suggest that as the door of the parked car was being opened, Prakash's two-wheeler collided with it from behind. The impact caused Prakash to fall onto the side of the road. A private bus approaching from the rear ended up colliding with Prakash and his vehicle.

    The injured motorist was swiftly rushed to KR Puram Public Hospital for urgent medical attention. However, tragically, he succumbed to his injuries before receiving treatment. It's a devastating loss for the community.

    Shobha Karandlaje, the BJP candidate for the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency, expressed deep sorrow over the incident. She extended her condolences to Prakash's family and assured full cooperation with the authorities in investigating the matter.

    This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety measures, urging both motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution and vigilance while navigating the streets.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 2:24 PM IST
