A 27-year-old woman in Nelamangala near Bengaluru was arrested for killing her 38-day-old son by immersing him in boiling water. Police suspect postpartum depression and lack of support led to the shocking act.

Nelamangala: In a horrifying incident in Vishweshwarapura, near Bengaluru, a 27‑year‑old woman allegedly killed her 38‑day‑old son by immersing him in a vessel of boiling water. The accused, Radha Mani, has been taken into custody by Nelamangala police.

Baby’s constant crying cited as motive

Police said the infant was born prematurely, refused to feed, and cried incessantly, leading Radha to believe “the child was not like other children.” Investigators noted that Radha was suffering from postpartum depression and thyroid problems, while her husband, Pavan, an auto‑rickshaw driver and heavy drinker, had stopped visiting or supporting the family.

Tragedy occurred after midnight on July 6

Around midnight on July 6, Radha allegedly removed the baby from his cradle and carried him to an outdoor bathroom, where she submerged him in boiling water. She then returned to bed. The following morning, July 7, Radha’s mother, Renukamma, discovered the cradle empty. After a frantic search, neighbours found the child’s body in the water vessel; efforts to revive him failed.

Initial false claim unraveled during inquiry

Radha first told police that two intruders had entered the house and killed the baby. However, her brother, who has special needs, stated the door had remained locked all night. Confronted with the inconsistency, Radha confessed. Police have registered a case on a complaint from her husband, and she is now in judicial custody.

Postpartum depression and financial stress under scrutiny

Investigators believe a combination of postpartum depression, untreated thyroid issues, and acute financial and emotional stress contributed to the tragedy. Police have urged new mothers and families to seek medical help for postpartum mental‑health symptoms.

Earlier case in Kengeri underscores mental‑health risks

This incident follows a May 2025 case in which a 43‑year‑old man from Kodagu allegedly abandoned his two‑week‑old baby in an auto‑rickshaw at Kengeri bus stand, further highlighting the dangers posed by unaddressed postpartum and family stress.