Karnataka SHOCKER! Woman sells newborn for Rs 1.5 lakh to settle husband's loan, arrested

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 40-year-old woman allegedly sold her 30-day-old baby for Rs 1.5 lakh to settle her husband's loans in Karnataka's Ramanagara. Her two aides and the purchaser, a Bengaluru woman, have been arrested.

The incident came to light after the woman’s husband lodged a complaint on December 7, alleging that their newborn had mysteriously gone missing. Police successfully rescued the infant and placed him under the care of a child welfare home in Mandya.

The couple, both daily-wage laborers, are parents to five children. Struggling to make ends meet, their financial burdens spiraled out of control. In his complaint, the distressed father revealed, “I have loans of over Rs 3 lakh, and my wife suggested some days ago that we could sell our newborn to a childless couple for money to settle our debt. But I flatly refused, saying she should never think like that.”

“I returned home from work and found my son missing. My wife told me he had health issues and was taken to a doctor by a relative,” the father stated. Trusting her explanation, he went about his routine, but the absence of his child raised alarm the next day.

When pressed for details, his wife continued to evade his questions, refusing to provide contact information for the so-called relative or doctor. Their arguments escalated into a physical confrontation, with the husband sustaining a head injury.

Subsequently, the father approached the police, prompting an investigation. Women officers interrogated the mother, who initially insisted the child was with a relative. However, under sustained questioning, she confessed to selling the baby to a single woman in Bengaluru for Rs 1.5 lakh.

Police quickly acted, traveling to Bengaluru to recover the infant. Along with the mother, they arrested her two accomplices, who facilitated the transaction, and the buyer.

An officer said, “The mother initially tried to mislead us but eventually admitted to the crime. The child has been rescued and is safe.”

