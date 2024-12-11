Karnataka SHOCKER! Woman sells newborn for Rs 1.5 lakh to settle husband's loan, arrested

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 40-year-old woman allegedly sold her 30-day-old baby for Rs 1.5 lakh to settle her husband's loans in Karnataka's Ramanagara.

Karnataka SHOCKER! Woman sells newborn for Rs 1.5 lakh to settle husband's loan, arrested shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 2:52 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 2:52 PM IST

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 40-year-old woman allegedly sold her 30-day-old baby for Rs 1.5 lakh to settle her husband's loans in Karnataka's Ramanagara. Her two aides and the purchaser, a Bengaluru woman, have been arrested.

The incident came to light after the woman’s husband lodged a complaint on December 7, alleging that their newborn had mysteriously gone missing. Police successfully rescued the infant and placed him under the care of a child welfare home in Mandya.

The couple, both daily-wage laborers, are parents to five children. Struggling to make ends meet, their financial burdens spiraled out of control. In his complaint, the distressed father revealed, “I have loans of over Rs 3 lakh, and my wife suggested some days ago that we could sell our newborn to a childless couple for money to settle our debt. But I flatly refused, saying she should never think like that.”

“I returned home from work and found my son missing. My wife told me he had health issues and was taken to a doctor by a relative,” the father stated. Trusting her explanation, he went about his routine, but the absence of his child raised alarm the next day.

When pressed for details, his wife continued to evade his questions, refusing to provide contact information for the so-called relative or doctor. Their arguments escalated into a physical confrontation, with the husband sustaining a head injury.

Subsequently, the father approached the police, prompting an investigation. Women officers interrogated the mother, who initially insisted the child was with a relative. However, under sustained questioning, she confessed to selling the baby to a single woman in Bengaluru for Rs 1.5 lakh.

Police quickly acted, traveling to Bengaluru to recover the infant. Along with the mother, they arrested her two accomplices, who facilitated the transaction, and the buyer.

An officer said, “The mother initially tried to mislead us but eventually admitted to the crime. The child has been rescued and is safe.”

Also read: In a first for Rajasthan, cops use AI to generate criminals' images, crack Rs 2.7 crore jewellery heist

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka govt to pay Royal family Rs 3000 crore in TDR for Bengaluru palace grounds vkp

Karnataka govt to pay Royal family Rs 3000 crore in TDR for Bengaluru palace grounds

Bengaluru techie suicide case Why #NikitaSinghania, #RitaKaushik, #Accenture trending on social media along with Atul Subhash?

Bengaluru techie suicide case: Why #NikitaSinghania, #RitaKaushik trending on social media?

Egg prices hike amid winter demand, with exports to countries like Bangladesh RBA

Egg prices hike amid winter demand, with exports to countries like Bangladesh

Crime Patrol fame Sapna Singh's 14-year-old son found dead; drug overdose feared AJR

Crime Patrol actor Sapna Singh demands justice after 14-year-old son's suspicious death; two arrested

CM Yogi Adityanath revives Prayagraj's iconic Nagvasuki Temple for Maha Kumbh 2025 AJR

CM Yogi Adityanath revives Prayagraj's iconic Nagvasuki Temple for Maha Kumbh 2025

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2: Another SHOCKING death at Allu Arjun's film matinee show; read details RBA

Pushpa 2: Another SHOCKING death at Allu Arjun's film matinee show; read details

Karnataka govt to pay Royal family Rs 3000 crore in TDR for Bengaluru palace grounds vkp

Karnataka govt to pay Royal family Rs 3000 crore in TDR for Bengaluru palace grounds

Bengaluru techie suicide case Why #NikitaSinghania, #RitaKaushik, #Accenture trending on social media along with Atul Subhash?

Bengaluru techie suicide case: Why #NikitaSinghania, #RitaKaushik trending on social media?

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD issues heavy rain alert in 6 districts owing to low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal dmn

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD issues heavy rain alert in 6 districts owing to low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal

Which planet spins the fastest jupiter anr

Which planet spins the fastest?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon