Bengaluru: Mother, two children commit suicide by setting ablaze in JP Nagar; investigation underway

The tragic incident in Bengaluru's JP Nagar claims the lives of a mother, Sukanya, and her two children. The community is in shock as the JP Nagar Police swiftly respond, initiating a thorough investigation. Support and condolences pour in as mental health awareness gains prominence in the aftermath of the tragedy.

A family tragedy has shaken the residents of Bengaluru’s JP Nagar locality. Three members of the same family tragically ended their lives by setting themselves ablaze, leaving the community in shock and grief.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sukanya, aged 58, while Nikkit, along with the other two children, has also tragically perished. This heartbreaking revelation adds a solemn dimension to the already sombre atmosphere surrounding the incident.

The distressing incident occurred in the surroundings of the 3rd phase of JP Nagar. The victims, identified as a mother and her two children, succumbed to their injuries inflicted by the fire. Upon receiving reports, the JP Nagar Police swiftly responded and conducted a thorough investigation at the scene.