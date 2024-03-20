Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Mother, two children commit suicide by setting ablaze in JP Nagar; investigation underway

    The tragic incident in Bengaluru's JP Nagar claims the lives of a mother, Sukanya, and her two children. The community is in shock as the JP Nagar Police swiftly respond, initiating a thorough investigation. Support and condolences pour in as mental health awareness gains prominence in the aftermath of the tragedy.

    Bengaluru: Mother, two children commit suicide by setting ablaze in JP Nagar; investigation underway vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

    A family tragedy has shaken the residents of Bengaluru’s JP Nagar locality. Three members of the same family tragically ended their lives by setting themselves ablaze, leaving the community in shock and grief.

    The deceased woman has been identified as Sukanya, aged 58, while Nikkit, along with the other two children, has also tragically perished. This heartbreaking revelation adds a solemn dimension to the already sombre atmosphere surrounding the incident. 

    Bengaluru: Woman alleges misconduct by Namma Metro staff, urges swift police action

    The distressing incident occurred in the surroundings of the 3rd phase of JP Nagar. The victims, identified as a mother and her two children, succumbed to their injuries inflicted by the fire. Upon receiving reports, the JP Nagar Police swiftly responded and conducted a thorough investigation at the scene. 

     

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 9:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Woman alleges misconduct by Namma Metro staff, urges swift police action vkp

    Bengaluru: Woman alleges misconduct by Namma Metro staff, urges swift police action

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP's Tejasvi Surya questions Congress' 'brand Bengaluru' intentions (WATCH) vkp

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP's Tejasvi Surya questions Congress' 'brand Bengaluru' intentions (WATCH)

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya faces complaint to Chief Election Commissioner ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024 vkp

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya faces complaint to CEC ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Bengaluru Police detain MP Shobha Karandlaje amid BJP protest over shopkeeper assault vkp

    Hanuman Chalisa row: MPs Shobha Karandlaje, Tejasvi Surya detained amid BJP protest over shopkeeper assault

    Bengaluru police detain 5 suspects in assaulitng shopkeeper allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa vkp

    Bengaluru police detain 5 suspects in assaulitng shopkeeper allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: RSS worker stabbed in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 people in custody rkn

    Kerala: RSS worker stabbed in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 people in custody

    Bengaluru: Woman alleges misconduct by Namma Metro staff, urges swift police action vkp

    Bengaluru: Woman alleges misconduct by Namma Metro staff, urges swift police action

    Here what happened when Arjun Reddy, aka Vijay Deverakonda, met Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor-WATCH RBA

    Here's what happened when Arjun Reddy, aka Vijay Deverakonda, met Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor-WATCH

    Karnataka High Court stays ban imposed on 23 'ferocious and dangerous' dog breeds; know details AJR

    Karnataka HC stays ban imposed on 23 'ferocious and dangerous' dog breeds; know details

    Abraham Ozler: Malayalam crime thriller starring Jayaram starts streaming on THIS platform rkn

    Abraham Ozler: Malayalam crime thriller starring Jayaram starts streaming on THIS platform

    Recent Videos

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon