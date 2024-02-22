Karnataka: Class 12 student found dead by hanging in Hassan hostel due to alleged harassment of warden

The lifeless body of 18-year-old Vikas, a student at a Private College, was found hanging in the hostel premises, sending shockwaves through his family and the college community. Allegations of negligence against the hostel warden surfaced as grief-stricken parents demanded justice for their son's untimely demise.

The lifeless body of Vikas, an 18-year-old student enrolled in the PUC science department of a Private College, was discovered hanging in the hostel premises. The distressing discovery occurred at Master PU Private College, located in Udayagiri, Hassan Nagar.

Vikas, a promising young scholar and only son of Suresh and Mamata from Belaguli village in Channarayapatna taluk, was pursuing his second PUC studies. His untimely demise has sent shockwaves through both his family and the college community.

The tragedy unfolded when Vikas, headed to college. However, he returned alone to the hostel, where he met his unfortunate fate. The exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, but the hostel warden has come under scrutiny, with allegations pointing towards negligence on the part of the college authorities.

Upon learning of the devastating news, the grief-stricken parents of Vikas, along with enraged family members, directed their fury towards the hostel and college management. They lamented the loss of their beloved son and demanded justice for what they perceived as a failure on the part of the institution to ensure the safety and well-being of its students.