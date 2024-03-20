Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Woman alleges misconduct by Namma Metro staff, urges swift police action

    A woman in Bengaluru accused a metro staff member of misconduct and inappropriate behavior at Jalahalli Metro platform. The incident sparked outrage and highlighted safety concerns. Despite previous complaints, no substantial action was taken. The woman filed a formal complaint and urged metro authorities and the police to intervene and ensure accountability.

    Bengaluru: Woman alleges misconduct by Namma Metro staff, urges swift police action vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

    In a distressing incident at Jalahalli Metro platform, Bengaluru, a woman has accused metro staff of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, reported that a metro staff member behaved rudely and even touched his private parts inappropriately in public.

    The incident has sparked outrage among residents and commuters alike, shedding light on the issue of safety and accountability within public transportation systems. Despite previous complaints lodged with metro authorities regarding similar behaviour, no substantial action has been taken to address the concerns raised by passengers.

    Karnataka Cabinet approves Rs 15,611 crore for Ring Road, Kadabagere metro expansion

    Expressing her dismay over the incident, the woman has filed a formal complaint with the metro authorities, demanding immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of all passengers. Additionally, she has called upon the Bengaluru police to intervene and investigate the matter thoroughly.

    The Bengaluru police have been tagged in social media posts and urged to take swift action to address the issue and hold the responsible parties accountable for their actions. 

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 9:48 AM IST
