PM Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru Metro’s 19-km Yellow Line on Aug 10, linking RV Road to Bommasandra, and lay the Phase-3 foundation. The launch will boost connectivity, with services starting August 11. Traffic will be diverted on August 10.

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Yellow Line of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro on Sunday, August 10, marking a significant expansion in the city’s urban transport network. The 19-km corridor from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra, developed under Phase-2, will connect key residential areas, industrial hubs, and technology parks in the southern part of the city. After the launch ceremony, PM Modi took a ride from Ragigudda station to Infosys Foundation–Konappana Agrahara station. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, MPs, and other dignitaries accompanied him.

What is Special About the Yellow Line?

Bengaluru Metro’s Phase-2, approved at a cost of ₹35,055 crore, will see extensions to the Green, Purple, Blue, and Yellow lines. Phase-3, a 44-km expansion valued at ₹15,611 crore, will kick off with its foundation stone being laid at the Yellow Line launch event. The Yellow Line worth around Rs 7,160 crore stretches over 19 km with 16 stations, linking RV Road (Ragigudda) in south-central Bengaluru to Bommasandra. With this addition, Namma Metro’s operational length will exceed 96 km, making it the second-longest metro network in India, after the Delhi Metro. The corridor improves connectivity between residential zones such as BTM Layout, HSR Layout, and Bommanahalli, and employment hubs like Electronic City and Bommasandra. The line also links important educational institutions and healthcare facilities along its route. Alongside the inauguration, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Phase-3 of Bengaluru Metro, which is a 44-km network expansion featuring 31 elevated stations, with an estimated cost of Rs 15,610 crore.



Commercial operations will commence at 5 am on Monday, August 11, just a day after the inauguration. Initially, three trainsets will run on the line, with services every 25 minutes. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) plans to increase frequency as passenger demand grows. BMRCL, a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Karnataka, will operate the Yellow Line, ensuring consistent standards across the entire Namma Metro network.

Complete List of Stations Covered:

RV Road (Green Line interchange) Ragigudda BTM Layout Jayadeva Hospital (Pink Line interchange) Central Silk Board (Blue Line interchange) Bommanahalli Kudlu Gate Singasandra Hosa Road Konappana Agrahara Electronics City Infosys Foundation Huskur Road Hebbagodi Bommasandra Silk Institute

Traffic restricted in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory announcing traffic diversions on multiple major routes on August 10, between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, which is expected to draw large crowds and involve VIP movement.

Routes to avoid Motorists are urged to steer clear of Marenahalli Main Road (Rajalakshmi Junction to Marenahalli 18th Main Road), the stretch from Marenahalli East End Main Road Junction to Aravind Junction, Silk Board to Hosur via the Electronic City Elevated Flyover, Hosur Road, and the Hosur–Bengaluru city corridor during the restricted hours. In Electronic City Phase 1, restrictions will also apply on Infosys Avenue, Velankanni Road, and HP Avenue Road.

Suggested alternative routes: