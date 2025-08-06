Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said both the Centre and the State share equal stakes in Bengaluru Metro. He confirmed PM Modi will inaugurate the 19.15 km Yellow Line on August 10 and assured increased train frequency once more sets arrive.

Bengaluru: Stating that both the state and the Centre hold shares in the metro project, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that serving the people was more important than 'credit' politics.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the soon-to-be-launched Yellow line of Namma metro, the Deputy CM, who also holds the Bengaluru city portfolio, said, "This is our metro. The CM and I had requested the PM to inaugurate the Yellow line, and he has now given the time. This is not a project of the Central government alone; the state too has a 50% share in the project. We are all serving the public."

He was replying to a question about whether the inauguration of the Yellow line was decided by the Centre or the State.

Double-Decker Metro Lines Planned For All Corridors

"The PM will inaugurate the Yellow line on August 10. The 19.15 km line with 16 stations was built at Rs 7,610 crore. A small programme will be organised at the auditorium in the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru. The PM, CM and the local legislators would travel in the inaugural trip of the train thereafter. We will submit an appeal to the PM on funds needed for the double-decker project's land acquisition," he said.

Asked about extension of metro network and building more double-decker metro lines, DK Shivakumar said, "It would be nice if the MPs who are making a lot of noise get us some funds. The MPs don't speak a word on the funds, but are engaged in nitpicking. We have decided to build double-decker metro lines for all lines in the future."

"The Commissionerate of Railway Safety gave the clearance for the Yellow line on July 31. We can't rush through things like safety. Tejaswi Surya is young blood in a hurry and doesn't have any experience," he said.

"Three train sets have arrived for the Yellow line, and the fourth set will come in August. Three trains will operate now at an interval of 25 minutes. The frequency would be increased to 10 minutes once more train sets arrive. This is a crucial line to link the IT hubs to the city," he informed.

Hebbal Flyover Loop To Open Before Independence Day

Replying to a question on the inauguration of Hebbal flyover's new loop, the Deputy CM said, "We will throw it open to the public before August 15 after considering the CM's availability. The KR-Puram-City loop will be opened now, and the Airport service road-City loop will be opened a little later. We are planning a new tunnel from Nagawara to Esteem Mall to the agricultural university. This would be a 1.5 km tunnel, and it is different from the larger tunnel road being planned."

Asked about growing passengers but very few train sets, he said, "Train sets have not arrived due to certain reasons. They had imported train sets from China, but there are some issues. Train sets have to come from many other domestic facilities. Frequency will be increased once more train sets arrive."

"I would like to congratulate on behalf of the state government everyone, including officials, contractors, labourers, who worked on the Yellow line," DK Shivakumar said.

Asked about burgeoning traffic in Bengaluru, he said, "People from all around the country are migrating to Bengaluru. Good weather, Cauvery water, and educational institutions are attracting people. We have also instructed BMRCL to acquire 3-4 acres of land for parking."