Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticises BJP for taking sole credit for Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line, reminding them that the state funded 50% of the project. PM Modi to inaugurate the line on August 10.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, stating that the ruling party at the Centre has "forgotten" the 50 per cent funding provided by the state government for the Bengaluru Metro project.

Karnataka Contributed 50% To Metro Project, Says Minister

"Let them take credit for it. They forget 50 per cent of project funding is from Karnataka and 50 per cent from the Centre," Kharge told reporters.

"We are number 1 in IT, number 2 in GST and in FDI. Our GDP is high. Our purchasing power parity is the highest. So tomorrow, even if I do good work, will they say it's because of the BJP?" Priyank Kharge added.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Clarifies Equal Stake In Metro

Meanwhile, on August 5, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that both the state and the Centre hold shares in the metro project. He stated that serving the people was more important than 'credit' politics.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the soon-to-be-launched Yellow line of Namma metro, the Deputy CM, who also holds the Bengaluru city portfolio, said, “This is our metro. The CM and I had requested the PM to inaugurate the Yellow line, and he has now given the time. This is not a project of the Central government alone; the state too has a 50% share in the project. We are all serving the public.”

Yellow Line To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi On August 10

He was replying to a question about whether the inauguration of the Yellow line was decided by the Centre or the State.

"The PM will inaugurate the Yellow line on August 10. The 19.15 km line with 16 stations was built at Rs 7,610 crore. A small programme will be organised at the auditorium in the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru. The PM, CM and the local legislators would travel in the inaugural trip of the train thereafter. We will submit an appeal to the PM on funds needed for the double-decker project's land acquisition," he said.