Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar inspected the Yellow Line Metro from RV Road to Bommasandra ahead of its expected August 10 launch. He also reviewed Hebbal flyover extension work by riding a bike with Minister Byrathi Suresh.

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inspected the RV Road to Bommasandra Yellow Line Metro, which is expected to be inaugurated on August 10. BJP MLAs Satish Reddy and Ramamurthy, along with Congress MLAs NA Haris and N Krishnappa, accompanied him during the inspection.

DK Shivakumar boarded the Yellow Line Metro at RV Road station and travelled to Bommasandra station, taking a corner seat during the journey. He gathered information from officials regarding the line’s key features and readiness.

Although there is no official confirmation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to virtually inaugurate the Yellow Line on August 10. In anticipation, the DCM carried out a direct inspection of the line.

Key Features of the Yellow Line

Total Length: 19.15 km

Route: RV Road to Bommasandra

Project Cost: ₹5,056.99 crore

Stations: 16

Type: Driverless Metro service

Connectivity: Links Silk Board Junction to Electronics City via Bommasandra

Estimated Ridership: Around 25,000 passengers daily

The central safety inspection has already been successfully completed. However, the inauguration was delayed by a shortage of trains. With this launch, a long-standing demand of South Bengaluru residents will be fulfilled.

Bike Inspection of Hebbal Flyover Extension

Earlier in the day, the DyCM also inspected the under-construction flyover extension at Hebbal, built by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). Minister Byrathi Suresh joined him for the inspection, which they carried out on a bike.

The Hebbal flyover extension spans approximately 1,050 metres and is expected to open to traffic after August 15.