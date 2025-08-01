Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar said Bengaluru will become the 'Quantum Capital' as the state sets up a dedicated tech cluster. He also launched a STEM skill development drive for youth in tier 2 and 3 cities under Nipuna Karnataka.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that Bengaluru would soon become the 'Quantum Capital' as the government is setting up a dedicated cluster for quantum technology.

Karnataka to Establish Dedicated Quantum Technology Cluster

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the inaugural edition of Quantum India Bengaluru 2025, he said, “I am delighted to be here at the event, which is heralding the frontier of technology. Karnataka has rich human resources. Our state is not competing with other states in the country, but we are competing at a global level.”

"We have laid a strong foundation for Bengaluru to become a global leader in technology. Our government is committed to providing all the support for it to become a leader in quantum technology, too. When I was the minister in S M Krishna's government, we brought the IT policy, and it led to Bengaluru's growth that we are witnessing today," he recalled.

Karnataka’s Tech Legacy Traced Back to IISc and Nehru’s Vision

He emphasised that tier two and tier three cities of Karnataka also offer excellent talent and infrastructure.

"The tech industry must look at those cities too for setting up their offices. Our state has over 300 colleges. Our tech education legacy goes back a century, when IISc was set up. Jawaharlal Nehru's public sector industrialisation also helped Bengaluru grow in a big way," he added.

"Quantum technology is a frontier technology; let's move towards it boldly. I hope that quantum technology will also contribute to the greater good of society. Our government will provide all possible support for the quantum technology revolution. Let's create another revolution in Bengaluru and Karnataka," Shivakumar further added.

Meanwhile, to address the growing employability gap among graduates in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the Karnataka government will launch a structured, assessment-led model to evaluate and develop job readiness among youth.

Nipuna Karnataka to Launch Employability Model in Kalaburagi

Addressing a press conference at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Kalaburagi district In-charge Priyank Kharge said the first phase of this initiative under the Nipuna Karnataka, our flagship reskilling and upskilling programme, will be held in Kalaburagi on August 9 and 10, targeting 2,500 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) students.

This is the first phase of what will become a state-wide rollout. The model will be adapted and implemented across other districts in the coming months, making Karnataka the first state to launch such an integrated and localised employability assessment programme for STEM graduates, the minister said.