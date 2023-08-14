Bengaluru Metro: Why sandbags are being used in ‘Metro trains

Metro trains on Bangalore's Purple Line are testing the strength of an open web girder near Benniganahalli by carrying sandbags to assess its capacity. The trial aims to ensure the girder's stability under passenger load and follows comprehensive testing of the newly installed girder. This step precedes safety inspections and potential inauguration of the 43 km stretch.

To test the strength of metro trains along the Purple line, metro trains are being used to test the strength of the open web girder (WWG) on the Salem railway line near Benniganahalli. This trial run is taking place on the Purple Line between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli, where sandbags have been placed inside the train's six coaches to assess its capability.

The main purpose behind this testing is to examine how the weight of the sandbags affects the girder and its ability to support passengers during busy hours, according to international standards. This step is part of the comprehensive trial run of the metro, focusing on the newly installed Open web girder, which was set up in February.



South India's tallest flyover in Bengaluru is almost complete



This girder stretches 65 meters in length, 11.450 meters in width, and stands 650 meters tall, weighing approximately 550 tons. A spherical bearing type has been integrated into it, and an 8.45-meter clearance has been maintained at its base to guarantee smooth railway movement.



First project of suburban railway in Bengaluru to be approved by year-end

This week will see trial runs from KR Puram to Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri to Challaghatta. These tests are a prelude to assessing the maximum speed limit along these routes. Subsequently, it's anticipated that the Metro Safety Commissioner will conduct an inspection by the end of this month, stated the Public relations officer of BMRCL, Yashwant Chauhan.

Following this inspection, a formal letter will be sent to the state government to seek approval for the metro line's inauguration. Once the government grants the green signal, the entire 43 km stretch on the Purple line will be opened for public use, said the officials of BMRCL.