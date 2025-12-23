Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar announced that tenders for Bengaluru Metro Phase 3 will be called in January. The project aims to expand the city’s metro network to 175 km, including a 50-km double-decker corridor.

The Karnataka government will call for tenders for the Metro Phase 3 project in January, marking a major step towards expanding Bengaluru’s public transport infrastructure. With the implementation of the project, the city is set to have a 175-km-long metro network within the next two years, including a 50-km double-decker road-cum-metro elevated corridor, which is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and improve urban mobility, said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday.

He was speaking at a press conference after reviewing the progress of Namma Metro works at the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Current And Upcoming Metro Network

At present, 96 km of metro lines, comprising the Purple, Green and Yellow lines, are operational in Bengaluru. In 2026, a 41-km stretch, including the Pink Line, is scheduled to be commissioned. By December 2027, a 38-km route, including the Kempegowda International Airport line, will be launched. With these additions, the total operational metro network in the city will reach 175 km, he said.

Metro Extensions Planned

Apart from the ongoing projects, the government has planned to extend the metro to Tavarekere on Magadi Road, Hoskote, Bidadi and Nelamangala. Work has commenced in one of these areas, while Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) are being prepared for the remaining extensions, he added.

Metro Phase 3 Tenders

Tenders will be floated in January for nearly 100 km of metro construction under Phase 3, including the elevated double-decker corridor. The project is being expedited to control traffic congestion and improve public transport facilities, DK Shivakumar said.

He added that instructions have been issued to acquire additional land near metro stations to facilitate commercial activities and ensure the availability of adequate parking facilities.

The Metro Phase 3 project, estimated to cost ₹25,311 crore, will be partly funded through a ₹15,600-crore loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). For the remaining elevated corridor, a separate tender worth ₹9,700 crore will also be called in January.

Double-Decker Metro Corridor

Earlier, a 6-km double-decker corridor was constructed on the Yellow Line. Under Phase 3, an additional 43 km of double-decker corridor will be developed. In total, Bengaluru will have a 50-km road-cum-metro elevated corridor, making it the longest double-decker metro corridor in the country, he said.

There is also a proposal to extend the Orange Line from Hosahalli to Kadabagere and further up to Tavarekere. Land is being identified for a metro station in the area, which will benefit commuters travelling from Hassan, he added.

Impact On Traffic Congestion

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government remains committed to expanding the metro network to reduce traffic congestion. Since the current government came to power, the Yellow Line has been commissioned, enabling 24 km of metro services. Around one lakh commuters travel on the Yellow Line daily, and traffic police reports indicate a 30% reduction in congestion along the corridor.

Tunnel Road Project

Responding to queries on the tunnel road project, Shivakumar said complete information regarding the Adani Group emerging as the lowest bidder was not yet available. He clarified that the government would not provide any funding for the project and that the company would have to invest its own capital.

DCM Briefly Stuck In Lift

In a lighter moment, Shivakumar was briefly stuck in a lift while heading to the BMRCL office due to a power outage. The lift doors did not open for about 20 seconds, after which staff intervened and opened them.

After stepping out, the Deputy Chief Minister smiled at the media and remarked, “It got stuck just for you to see,” before proceeding to the meeting.