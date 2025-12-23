A viral video shows a clash between a passenger and railway pantry staff over an allegedly overpriced Rail Neer water bottle. Passengers report paying ₹20–₹30 for bottles priced at ₹14. Indian Railways urges complaints via Helpline 139 or Rail Madad.

A video showing an argument between a railway passenger and pantry staff over the alleged overcharging of a water bottle has gone viral on social media, once again drawing attention to a long-standing issue faced by train travellers across India. The incident, widely shared on Reddit, has triggered debate over illegal pricing practices by onboard vendors, passenger behaviour during emergencies, and the enforcement of Indian Railways rules. Details such as the train number, route and exact location are yet to be ascertained.

The video has renewed focus on the overcharging of Rail Neer bottled water, an issue that passengers frequently complain about, particularly on long-distance trains and during delays.

Rail Neer Water Bottle Price And Rules

As per official Indian Railways guidelines, the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of a 1-litre Rail Neer bottled water is ₹14, reduced from ₹15 in September 2025 following a GST rate cut, effective from September 22, 2025. The 500 ml bottle is priced at ₹9.

Despite this, passengers often report being charged ₹20, ₹30 or even more by pantry staff or vendors. Selling bottled water above the printed MRP is illegal and strictly prohibited under railway rules.

Indian Railways maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards such violations. In several past cases, vendors have reportedly been fined up to ₹1 lakh for overcharging passengers.

What Passengers Can Do If Overcharged?

Passengers who are asked to pay more than the printed MRP can take the following steps:

Always check the MRP printed on the bottle

Refuse to pay more than the listed price

Immediately file a complaint by dialling the Railway Helpline 139

Lodge a complaint through the Rail Madad app or website

Railway officials have repeatedly urged passengers to report violations in real time to ensure swift action.

‘It Is A Two-Way Issue’, Say Social Media Users

While many netizens condemned the alleged overcharging, some users pointed out that passengers themselves often give in to inflated prices during emergencies, such as when trains are delayed or water is unavailable for long stretches.

Some users said such incidents have become common on trains, especially during long journeys. According to them, when passengers urgently need water due to delays or lack of availability, they often pay ₹100 or more without protest. However, the same passengers later object to overpricing when the situation is less critical.

One user remarked that this behaviour reflects a two-way problem, where urgency overrides principles, but fairness is demanded once the immediate need passes. Others said overcharging is only one among many issues faced by rail travellers daily.

The video sparked strong reactions online, with several users sharing their personal experiences.

Some of the comments read:

One user commented: “Yes. I did it once. The manager came and apologised.”

Second user commented: “No need to pay extra complaint to officials”

Third user commented: “They fill open bottles with unfiltered water and sell snacks on the railway tracks. They prepare and sell the prepared spices. Long-haul travelers always face these issues.”

A Persistent Problem On Indian Railways

The incident highlights the continuing challenges faced by passengers despite clear rules and pricing regulations. While Indian Railways has put mechanisms in place to curb overcharging, consistent enforcement and passenger awareness remain key to addressing the problem effectively.

As the viral video shows, disputes over something as basic as drinking water continue to expose gaps in regulation, accountability and on-ground implementation within the railway system.