A 28-year-old auto rickshaw driver has been arrested by city police after performing dangerous wheelie stunts on a Bengaluru road, filming the acts and posting the video on social media. The footage quickly went viral, drawing public attention and prompting traffic police to take immediate action. Authorities have booked the driver, seized his vehicle, and initiated proceedings to suspend his driving licence and vehicle registration.

The driver, identified as Uday Vikram A, is a resident of Plague Maramma Street in KR Puram. Police said the stunts were recorded by his friends last month and later uploaded online, following which netizens alerted the authorities.

Legal Action And Charges

Officials from the KR Puram Traffic Police Station booked Vikram under multiple provisions, including:

Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash or negligent driving on a public road

Section 184 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving

Section 189 for racing or participating in speed trials

An investigating officer said, “Acting suo-motu after the video went viral, we registered the case, seized the three-wheeler along with its documents, and initiated further action. We will write to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to suspend his driving licence as well as the registration certificate of the vehicle.”

Vehicle Seized Pending Court Order

The seized auto rickshaw has been parked at the KR Puram Traffic Police Station. Police clarified that it will be released only after Vikram obtains a court order directing the authorities to return the vehicle. Officials emphasised that the seizure and legal action are part of a strict enforcement drive against reckless driving and social media stunts that endanger public safety.

Public Safety And Awareness

The incident highlights the dangers of performing stunts on public roads and sharing such content online. Police have urged citizens and social media users to refrain from glorifying reckless behaviour and to report similar violations, stressing that timely reporting can help prevent accidents and improve road safety.