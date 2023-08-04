First project of suburban railway in Bengaluru to be approved by year-end

The Karnataka Railway Infrastructure Development Company (K RIDE) will invite tenders soon for the 'Sampige' project, the first phase of the Sub-Urban Rail in Bengaluru. The project will connect Bengaluru, Yelahanka, and Devanahalli with a mix of underground and flyover tracks. Once initiated, three out of four total corridors will be in progress, promising improved transportation and connectivity for the city and its outskirts.

While there have been calls for extending the Sub-Urban rail to the surrounding cities of Bengaluru, the proposal for the first project seems to have moved forward. Additional funds are expected to be allocated to the project by the end of 2023, and K RIDE officials have confirmed that the tender will be initiated after the fund release.



The proposed railway line from KSR Bengaluru to Devanahalli covers a distance of about 41.478 kilometres. Of this, 19.22 kilometres will be on the flyover, while the remaining 22.278 kilometres will be underground. The project also includes the construction of a depot at Akkupete in Devanahalli, and there is a possibility of an extension towards Bengaluru Airport.

For the Sub-Urban railway, there will be four corridors in total. Currently, K RIDE is working on the second corridor named 'Mallige,' which stretches between Baiyappanahalli and Chikkabanavara. The 'Mallige' project was awarded to L and T company through a tender invitation in May. Despite the demand for the 'Sampige' project, K RIDE prioritized the 'Mallige' corridor.

Another corridor named 'Kanaka' connecting Heelalige and Rajanakunte is under discussion, and tenders have already been invited, with four companies participating. Once the 'Sampige' project commences, three of the Sub-Urban railway corridors will be initiated, with the last corridor, 'Paarijatha,' connecting Kengeri and Whitefield, remaining pending.

This approval marks a significant step in enhancing Bengaluru's transportation infrastructure and improving connectivity within the city and its surroundings. This Sub-Urban railway project is expected to connect corners of Bengaluru and increase the usage of public transport for Bengaluru citizens.