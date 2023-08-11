South India's tallest flyover in Bengaluru is almost complete

Bengaluru’s biggest metro station at the Jayadeva Junction will most likely open for the public this year. The junction hosts four tiered buildings with the first tier dedicated to roads and the second tier to the Metro railway. The flyover leading to the junction on the Marenahalli road is set to be the biggest flyover in South India.

This flyover will ease the traffic congestion at the Central silk board, in connection with the metro line between RV Road and Bommasandra. Although the flyover is completed, it cannot be opened up for the public, state the metro officials as the ramps leading to the flyover are yet to be constructed.



Bengaluru Metro Update: City’s largest metro station, Jayadeva junction to be launched by year-end

This flyover is constructed at a height of 31 metres, making it the tallest flyover in South India. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) is building the flyover across Ragigudda and Central Silk board, connecting to the RV Road and Bommasandra metro lines. It is expected to be open for traffic by the end of the year.



How Bengaluru auto driver defied space-time continuum

Spanning 3.2 km long, the flyover will be open for traffic, once the ramps are built to the road, which eases connectivity between Electronic City and HSR Layout. The Project was given to AFCONS Infrastructure Limited, which is also handling the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Project. The Earlier contractor abandoned the project and hence it will take some time as the head-start was delayed.

The traffic gridlock happens at the Central Silk Board every day and the police have urged BMRCL to pace up the construction work. The flyover offers connectivity between Electronic City, HSR Layout, BTM Layout and ORR