Bengaluru Metro’s 7.5-km Pink Line stretch between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere is expected to open in August. Trial runs are under way, while BMRCL awaits final safety clearance from the Railway Board.

For Bengaluru commuters, navigating congested roads for work, school and other daily commitments remains a major challenge. While the city’s Metro network has already brought relief to many residents, a new stretch of the Pink Line is expected to further improve connectivity and reduce travel time across key parts of the city.

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The 7.5-km Pink Line stretch between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere is nearing completion, with test trains already operating on the route. Officials are working towards opening the line for public services in August.

7.5-Km Pink Line Stretch Nears Opening

Four Pink Line trains are currently undergoing trial runs on the completed stretch. The trains are being operated with sandbags to simulate passenger load during the testing process.

The new route is expected to benefit commuters travelling through this part of Bengaluru and provide an alternative to road transport along heavily congested corridors.

Trial Process And Safety Clearance

Testing by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation has been completed. Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited officials are awaiting the trial certificate, which will then be submitted to the Railway Board for final approval.

Once the required clearances are received, the Pink Line stretch is expected to open to the public in August.

Krishna Byre Gowda Reviews Metro Projects

Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda recently held a meeting with BMRCL officials to review the progress of Metro projects across the city.

He reportedly instructed officials to expedite ongoing work in an effort to ease Bengaluru’s traffic congestion and improve public transport connectivity.

Metro Phase 3A Awaits Centre’s Approval

The Karnataka government has approved Metro Phase 3A and is awaiting approval from the Central government.

The proposed expansion aims to extend the Metro network to more parts of Bengaluru and improve connectivity across the city.