Travelling artist Benny Prasad has gone viral after video showcased his 16 passports, all filled with stamps from his 245-country tour. He set a world record for being the fastest person to visit every country on Earth, a journey he completed in just over 6 years. Prasad overcame a difficult childhood marked by severe illness to achieve this feat.

Travelling artist Benny Prasad has gone viral on the internet after posting an incredible visual log of his 245-country tour. In order to reach the unique milestone of seeing "every" country on Earth, he has spent years traversing international boundaries. In the widely shared video on social media, he is shown going through sixteen passports, all of which are fully adorned with authentic visas and vibrant entrance stamps.

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Prasad’s story was shared on the Instagram page MTP - Most Traveled People. “How to beat the world travelling record with a weak passport? Musician and world traveller Benny Prasad @bennyprasad became the fastest person to visit every country on Earth, completing the journey in just 6 years, 6 months and 22 days,” read a caption of a post.

It continued, “While performing around the globe he filled 16 passports with visas and stamps. For many travelers, planning a trip means just booking a flight. For others it requires a lot more work. And Benny knows that better than anyone else. Can you relate?”

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “This man needed 16 passports to visit every country on Earth.”

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Who is Benny Prasad?

Prasad, who was born in Bengaluru in 1975, had a difficult upbringing because of his ailment. He "suffered from severe asthma which required him to take cortisone steroids from which he developed rheumatoid arthritis, 60% lung damage, and an immune system regularly failing him, which threatens his life even to this day," according to his website.

He was the family's eldest son, and at one time he struggled to meet his family's expectations. At the age of sixteen, things got so bad that he considered suicide, but after attending a youth retreat, things gradually improved. He gradually transformed from the family's embarrassment to their pride. After discovering music, he travelled to many other countries. He now has a record for touring the world and a career in music. In addition, he authored a book on his experiences.