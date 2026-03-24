Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Pink Line 7.5 km elevated section from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere may open by May after RDSO trials and safety checks. The new corridor, featuring driverless trains, is expected to boost connectivity and ease traffic congestion.

Bengaluru’s urban transport network is set for a significant upgrade as the much-anticipated Namma Metro Pink Line moves closer to launch. The new corridor, expected to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity across key parts of the city, is likely to partially open to passengers by the end of May. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is preparing to roll out the first operational stretch of the line, bringing much-needed relief to daily commuters.

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Currently, Bengaluru’s metro network spans approximately 96.10 kilometres. The Pink Line, a 21.26-kilometre extension under construction, will further strengthen the city’s public transport infrastructure. The first phase to be opened is a 7.50-kilometre elevated stretch between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere, where construction has already been completed.

Technical And Safety Checks In Full Swing

Before passenger services can begin, extensive technical and safety evaluations are being carried out. Four rounds of trial runs have already been successfully completed. Officials from the Indian Railways’ Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) are currently conducting a detailed inspection, which will continue until 5 April.

These inspections cover critical parameters such as the train’s maximum speed, braking systems, track quality, and power supply. In addition, signalling systems and station readiness are being closely examined. Load tests are also being conducted to ensure the infrastructure can safely handle passenger capacity. Experts will further assess the structural integrity of the entire corridor to confirm that it meets safety standards.

Once these evaluations are completed, a report will be submitted to the Railway Board for technical clearance. This will be followed by final approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety before the line is opened to the public.

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Key Highlights Of The Pink Line

One of the standout features of the Pink Line is its advanced driverless train technology. The initial 7.50-kilometre stretch will include six stations. Of the 23 trains planned for the corridor, six will be capable of operating without a driver.

So far, four driverless trains have already arrived in the city, with two more expected in the first week of April. This technological advancement is expected to improve operational efficiency and enhance the commuter experience.

Boost To Connectivity And Reduced Traffic

Once operational, the Pink Line will significantly improve connectivity between the southern and northern parts of Bengaluru. It is also expected to play a crucial role in reducing traffic congestion and travel time across the city.

If all ongoing inspections and approvals are completed on schedule, there is a strong possibility that the first phase of the Pink Line will open to the public by May, marking another major milestone in Bengaluru’s metro expansion journey.

Also Read: Bengaluru Metro Pink Line Progress: BMRCL MD Inspects Reach-6 Corridor Work, Likely to Open Soon