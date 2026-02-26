The Phase 2 Pink Line expansion of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited is progressing in Bengaluru. MD Dr. J. Ravishankar inspected the Reach-6 elevated corridor work, with the metro line likely to open soon.

The expansion of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) network is progressing steadily as the Phase 2 Pink Line moves towards completion. The Managing Director of BMRCL, Dr J Ravishankar, conducted a rapid inspection of the Reach-6 elevated corridor on February 25, 2026. During the visit, he reviewed civil construction, station development, and the progress of track laying and signalling system installation.

The inspection is part of ongoing efforts to ensure that the project adheres to its scheduled deadline while maintaining high safety and quality standards.

The Pink Line is expected to strengthen north–south connectivity in Bengaluru and provide much-needed relief from traffic congestion. Officials reiterated that there should be no compromise on construction quality or passenger safety during the execution of the remaining works.

Namma Metro Pink Line: Route and Infrastructure Details

The upcoming Phase 2 Pink Line of Namma Metro will cover a total distance of 21.26 kilometres, linking Kalena Agrahara in the south (along Bannerghatta Road) to Nagawara in the northern part of the city.

The project consists of both elevated and underground sections. The elevated corridor will extend for 7.50 kilometres from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere and will feature six modern metro stations. The underground section will run for 13.76 kilometres from Dairy Circle to Nagawara and will house 12 underground stations.

Construction of the underground tunnel was carried out using nine Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), reflecting the scale and engineering complexity of the project.

Major Interchange Connectivity Points

Once operational, the Pink Line will serve as a key interchange corridor, improving passenger movement across the city by connecting with other metro routes.

Jayadeva Hospital Station – Interchange with the Yellow Line

MG Road Station – Interchange with the Purple Line

Nagawara Station – Interchange with the Blue Line leading towards the airport corridor

These interchange facilities are expected to improve last-mile connectivity and reduce travel time across major commercial and residential zones.

Public Opening Target for 2026

The project was originally approved in 2014, and civil construction began in 2017. After several phases of development, the line is currently in its final construction and testing stage. Authorities are targeting the public opening of the entire Pink Line corridor by early 2026, with the Reach-6 elevated section expected to be the first operational milestone.

Expected Impact on City Traffic

The Pink Line is anticipated to provide significant relief to commuters travelling through some of the busiest traffic zones in the city, including Bannerghatta Road, Jayadeva Circle, and MG Road. By offering a faster and reliable mass transit alternative, the metro line is expected to improve urban mobility and reduce daily road congestion in key areas of Bengaluru.