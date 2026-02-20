A driverless Namma Metro train derailed during a trial run on the Yellow Line between Hebbagodi Depot and Bommasandra in Bengaluru. No injuries were reported. BMRCL has formed a six-member panel to probe the cause of the derailment.

A state-of-the-art driverless Namma Metro train derailed during a trial run in Bengaluru, raising concerns about safety ahead of its proposed launch on the much-anticipated Yellow Line. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, the incident has prompted metro authorities and railway officials to closely examine the technical and operational aspects of the new driverless system.

Concerns Over Derailment At Hebbagodi Depot

The driverless train, procured for Namma Metro’s Yellow Line project, derailed during an early morning trial run at around 5.30 am on January 15. The incident occurred on the stretch between the Hebbagodi Depot and Bommasandra Metro Station.

The train involved was the third driverless rake imported from China. The derailment has triggered serious concern among metro authorities, with Railway Board officials reportedly raising questions about the safety and reliability of the driverless technology.

Taking note of the seriousness of the incident, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has constituted a six-member fact-finding committee to investigate the matter. The committee will examine whether the derailment was caused by a technical malfunction in the train or issues related to track alignment and infrastructure.

Goods Train Derailment Near Bidadi

In a separate incident last Tuesday evening, a bogie of an NMG rake (empty coaching stock) goods train derailed near Bidadi while travelling from Bengaluru to Maddur. The incident occurred at around 4.45 pm and was reportedly caused by a technical fault.

The loco pilot, after sensing irregular movement in the train, acted promptly and brought it to an immediate halt, thereby preventing a potentially major mishap.

The derailment disrupted train services between Bengaluru and Mysuru, with several trains bound for Mysuru halted at various stations. Railway engineers and police personnel rushed to the site, restored the affected bogie and, after inspecting the tracks, cleared the line for normal operations to resume.

Increased Safety Concerns

The back-to-back derailments have raised concerns about safety standards in both metro and railway operations. Daily commuters have urged authorities to implement stringent safety checks and preventive measures to avoid such technical failures in public transport systems.

BMRCL has stated that the driverless metro train will be opened for public service only after a comprehensive safety assessment and the completion of the investigation.