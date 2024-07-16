Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru metro creates record with 8 lakh daily passengers, Rs 25 crore revenue in 10 days 

    Bengaluru’s Namma Metro has surged to over 8 lakh daily passengers, boosting revenue by over Rs 25 crore in ten days. The end of COVID-19 restrictions has increased metro usage, particularly on the purple route serving IT professionals. The metro's daily revenue now exceeds Rs 2 crore, highlighting its critical role in Bengaluru's commute.

    Bengaluru metro creates record with eight lakh daily passengers Rs twenty five crore revenue in ten days vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

    Bengaluru’s Namma Metro has seen a massive surge in passenger traffic, with more than 8 lakh passengers travelling daily over the past ten days. This impressive number has resulted in a substantial revenue boost, with over Rs 25 crore collected during this period.

    The end of COVID-19 restrictions has prompted many tech professionals to return to their offices, leading to a significant increase in metro usage. The metro’s purple route, particularly from Chellaghatta to Whitefield, has become the most frequented, with passenger numbers doubling on routes serving IT companies.

    Previously, the metro handled around 6.5 lakh passengers daily. However, with the return of office-goers, this number has risen to 8.11 lakh daily commuters. To accommodate this increase, the number of trains on the purple route has risen from nine to fifteen, resulting in a train every three and a half minutes. This adjustment has been crucial in managing the crowded metro stations, especially during peak morning hours.

    The Kempegowda metro station now experiences the heaviest passenger traffic. Similarly, the Visvesvaraya metro station has seen its passenger numbers double. The increase in commuters has also led to changes in the train schedules, with trains from Baiyappanahalli metro station now starting ten minutes earlier.

    Increased metro usage has been particularly notable among tech professionals travelling on the ITPL route. The heavy demand for metro services highlights the shift back to office work from the work-from-home arrangements that became widespread during the pandemic.

    The metro's daily revenue now exceeds Rs 2 crore, reflecting the record number of passengers. The consistently high passenger numbers and increased frequency of trains underline the crucial role of Namma Metro in the daily commute of Bengaluru's workforce.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Cases cross Nine thousand mark four hundred cases in twenty four hours vkp

    Karnataka Dengue outbreak: Cases cross 9000 mark, over 400 cases reported in last 24 hours

    Karnataka NWKRTC launches special monsoon tour package from Hubballi to Jog falls check fares vkp

    Karnataka: NWKRTC launches special monsoon tour package from Hubballi to Jog falls; check fares

    IMD issues high alert for Bengaluru as heavy rainfall expected for three days vkp

    IMD issues high alert for Bengaluru as heavy rainfall expected for 3 days

    Bengaluru Lokayuktha ACP helps many students pass SSLC supplementary exams vkp

    Bengaluru: Lokayuktha ACP’s initiative helps 103 students pass SSLC supplementary exams

    Wife checks order history Zomato introduces Delete Order option in response to customer demand from an year ago vkp

    'Wife checks order history': Zomato introduces 'Delete Order' option in response to customer demand from 2023

    Recent Stories

    Tragic! 2 killed after house collapses due to heavy rainfall in Kerala's Palakkad anr

    Tragic! 2 killed after house collapses due to heavy rainfall in Kerala's Palakkad

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 16: Price of 10 gm FALLS; Check here ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 16: Price of 10 gm FALLS; Check here

    Chennai Gold Rate July 16, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices RKK

    Chennai Gold Rate July 16, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices

    Bihar: VIP chief Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani killed in Darbhanga anr

    Bihar: VIP chief Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani killed in Darbhanga

    SpiceJet to Vedanta: Stocks to watch out on July 16 RKK

    SpiceJet to Vedanta: Stocks to watch out on July 16

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon