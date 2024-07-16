Bengaluru metro creates record with 8 lakh daily passengers, Rs 25 crore revenue in 10 days 

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro has surged to over 8 lakh daily passengers, boosting revenue by over Rs 25 crore in ten days. The end of COVID-19 restrictions has increased metro usage, particularly on the purple route serving IT professionals. The metro's daily revenue now exceeds Rs 2 crore, highlighting its critical role in Bengaluru's commute.

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro has seen a massive surge in passenger traffic, with more than 8 lakh passengers travelling daily over the past ten days. This impressive number has resulted in a substantial revenue boost, with over Rs 25 crore collected during this period.

The end of COVID-19 restrictions has prompted many tech professionals to return to their offices, leading to a significant increase in metro usage. The metro’s purple route, particularly from Chellaghatta to Whitefield, has become the most frequented, with passenger numbers doubling on routes serving IT companies.

Previously, the metro handled around 6.5 lakh passengers daily. However, with the return of office-goers, this number has risen to 8.11 lakh daily commuters. To accommodate this increase, the number of trains on the purple route has risen from nine to fifteen, resulting in a train every three and a half minutes. This adjustment has been crucial in managing the crowded metro stations, especially during peak morning hours.

The Kempegowda metro station now experiences the heaviest passenger traffic. Similarly, the Visvesvaraya metro station has seen its passenger numbers double. The increase in commuters has also led to changes in the train schedules, with trains from Baiyappanahalli metro station now starting ten minutes earlier.

Increased metro usage has been particularly notable among tech professionals travelling on the ITPL route. The heavy demand for metro services highlights the shift back to office work from the work-from-home arrangements that became widespread during the pandemic.

The metro's daily revenue now exceeds Rs 2 crore, reflecting the record number of passengers. The consistently high passenger numbers and increased frequency of trains underline the crucial role of Namma Metro in the daily commute of Bengaluru's workforce.

