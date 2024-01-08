Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru metro takes action: Instagram Influencer fined for misbehaviour and disturbing videos

    Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has taken decisive action against an instagram influencer for misbehaviour and creating panic-inducing videos inside metro trains. Santhosh Kumar, a 27-year-old resident of Geddalahalli in Bengaluru, known for his Instagram presence with 1.62 lakh followers, faced consequences after his videos of screaming and causing distress to fellow passengers went viral.
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

    Santhosh Kumar, a self-proclaimed Instagram sensation, landed on the wrong side of the law as BMRCL authorities uncovered his videos depicting disruptive behavior inside Namma Metro trains. These videos captured him suddenly screaming, alarming fellow passengers, and recording their reactions, thereby creating an atmosphere of fear. The posts swiftly gained traction on various social media platforms, drawing attention from a wide audience.
    Also Read: Bengaluru Police arrest call centre manager over alleged rape of female colleague

    As the videos circulated on social media, BMRCL officials took notice of the situation and began monitoring Santhosh's activities closely. Authorities captured the vehicle number and gathered information about him after seeing him ride in a vehicle in one of the videos. As a result, someone filed a complaint at the Upparapet police station on Friday, which prompted an investigation into the matter.

    Initially hesitant to accept the complaint, the police took action after Metro Security Officer Putta Madaiah insisted on an investigation. The police summoned Santhosh Kumar to the police station, where he pleaded before them, accompanied by his mother. In an attempt to rectify his actions, he submitted a written apology letter.

    Under Section 59(1) of the Metro Act, a case was registered against Santhosh Kumar for misbehaviour inside the metro train. As a consequence, BMRCL imposed a fine of Rs. 500 and issued a warning. Furthermore, BMRCL has instructed Instagram to remove all posts related to the incident involving the Bengaluru metro.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 2:42 PM IST
