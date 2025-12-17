Namma Metro’s revenue crossed Rs 1,000 crore in 2024-25, driven by higher ridership, fare hikes, and network expansion. Despite operational profit, net losses widened to Rs 623.93 crore. Phase 2-A, 2-B, Reach 6, and Orange Line updates outlined.

For the first time in its history, Namma Metro’s annual revenue crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark in the financial year 2024-25, marking a significant milestone for the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL). This growth was primarily driven by higher ridership, network expansion, and a fare revision implemented in early 2025. Despite this increase, the metro continues to face substantial net losses, highlighting the ongoing financial challenges of operating a large urban transit system in India’s tech capital.

Ridership Growth and Operational Highlights

During 2024-25, BMRCL recorded an average daily ridership of 7.58 lakh passengers. Ticket sales remained the primary source of revenue, while non-fare income grew marginally by Rs 5 crore compared to the previous year. The metro achieved an operational profit of Rs 229 crore; however, after accounting for depreciation and taxes, net losses widened sharply to Rs 623.93 crore, up from Rs 350.7 crore in 2023-24.

Network Expansion and Reach 6 Corridor

The 2024-25 annual report also provided updates on ongoing infrastructure projects. The Reach 6 corridor, stretching from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, is slated to open in two stages. Tunnelling work for this section has already been completed, with commissioning scheduled during 2026-27. Additionally, the Nagasandra line extension to Madavara, covering 3.15 km, was successfully commissioned during the year.

Phase 2-A and 2-B Developments

BMRCL’s Phase 2-A and 2-B projects, which aim to connect Central Silk Board Junction to Kempegowda International Airport across 58 km with 30 stations, are expected to open in stages over the coming years. The report did not provide exact timelines for completion, indicating that phased commissioning will continue as construction progresses.

Orange Line (Phase III) Updates

Preliminary work for the Orange Line (Phase III), including land acquisition, soil testing, and utility relocation, is currently underway. The foundation stone for this line was laid in August 2024. However, the project has already experienced delays, with tenders yet to be floated for work approved in November last year.

Fare Revision and Passenger Payment Trends

In February 2025, fares were increased by 71%, despite opposition from commuters and some elected representatives. The annual report also highlighted the growing adoption of QR-based ticketing, with 20.34% to 23.23% of passengers using QR codes, while approximately half continued to use smart cards.

Funding and Financial Overview

To fund ongoing and upcoming projects, BMRCL has borrowed a total of Rs 17,071 crore in addition to grants received from the central and state governments. The report underscores the continued need for careful financial management to balance revenue growth with operational and capital expenditure, particularly as the metro network expands further.