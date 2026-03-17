The Karnataka Assembly has passed a new bill mandating permission and fees for advertisements displayed in public view, including on private property. The move aims to curb illegal hoardings and boost revenue for urban local bodies.

The Karnataka Assembly on Monday passed a significant amendment bill aimed at regulating advertisements across the state. The Karnataka Municipalities and Certain Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 makes it mandatory to obtain permission and pay a prescribed fee for any advertisement displayed in public view, even if it is placed on private property. The new law will apply to all areas under municipalities, city corporations, and town councils, and is expected to curb the growing menace of unauthorised hoardings while boosting civic revenue.

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Bill Introduced in the Assembly

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh presented the bill in the Assembly and urged members to approve it. He stated that the primary objective of the legislation is to establish a structured system for collecting advertisement fees and to regulate the unchecked proliferation of illegal hoardings across urban areas.

During the discussion, legislators Ravi Subramanya, Siddu Savadi, Jyothi Ganesh, Suresh Gowda, and S.R. Vishwanath expressed support for strict action against unauthorised advertisements.

Concerns Raised by Members

However, Dr C.N. Ashwathnarayan raised concerns regarding the possible misuse of public spaces. He cautioned that permitting advertisements in areas meant for public use could lead to inconvenience and misuse.

Speaker U.T. Khader also suggested that permissions should be granted only for locations that do not disrupt public movement or cause inconvenience.

Crackdown on Illegal Advertisements

Responding to the debate, Byrathi Suresh said that urban local bodies have suffered revenue losses amounting to hundreds of crores due to illegal advertisements.

“Going forward, prior permission will be mandatory for displaying any advertisement on land, buildings, walls, or any structure, whether on private or government property, if it is visible to the public,” he said.

He further warned that any unauthorised advertisements would be removed immediately. The minister also assured the House that detailed rules would be framed carefully to prevent inconvenience to the public.

Key Provisions of the Bill

The bill makes it compulsory to obtain written permission from the respective municipal authority or corporation before displaying any advertisement. It also empowers authorities to remove or demolish unauthorised advertisements.

To implement these provisions, amendments have been proposed to the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964, and the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976.

Advertisement Fees Introduced

Under the new law, municipalities and corporations are authorised to levy fees for advertisements. However, the rates must remain within the minimum and maximum limits prescribed by the state government.

An exemption has been provided for advertisements related to public meetings and elections to statutory bodies, including municipal elections.

Categories and Fee Structure

The bill outlines different fee structures based on the type of advertisement: